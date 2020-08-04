BPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out @bpsc.bih.nic.in for 36 HOD (Electrical Engineering) Posts, Online Application begins from 7 Aug

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of HOD, Electrical Engineering in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 12/2020). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 August 2020.

Important Dates:

Registration Date: 7 August 2020 to 24 August 2020

Commencement of submission of online application: 7 August 2020

Last Date for submission of online application fee: 24 August 2020

Last Date for submission of online application: 4 September 2020

Last date for submission of hard copy of the online application: 11 September 2020

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

HOD, Electrical Engineering - 36 Posts

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: PhD in Electrical Engineering Technology and First Class at Bachelor's.or Master's level in the Electiical Engg./ Technology and Bachelor/s and Master's degree in Electrical Engg./ Technology.

Age Limit - 33 years

Selection Process for BPSC Recruitment 2020

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of Academic Performance Evaluation, Research Performance, Domain Knowledge and Teaching Skills.

Download BPSC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Online Application Link - to active on 7 August

How to apply for BPSC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 7 August to 24 August 2020. After submitting the online applications, the candidates are required to submit the applications to the Joint Secretary cum exam controller, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Beli Road), Patna - 800001 on or before 4 September 2020.

Application Fee for BPSC Recruitment 2020