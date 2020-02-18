BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Written Exam, Documentation, Physical/ Medical/ Trade Tests

BSF 2020 Head Constable (HC), Sub-Inspector (SI) and Constable Tradesman (CT) Recruitment can be a great opportunity for those candidates who aspire to join Border Security Force (BSF) which is one of the best Paramilitary Forces of India. As per the latest notification, BSF has invited application for filling up 317 vacancies for the posts of SI (Master), HC (Workshop), HC (Engine Driver) & CT (Crew) in BSF Water Wing.

Below are important dates for BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Recruitment Process:

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Water Wing Exam Important Dates Recruitment Notification/ Offline Application Opening Date 17th February 2020 Offline Application Closing Date 16th March 2020 Offline Application Closing Date - For North Eastern States, Sikkim, Ladakh, Lahaul & Spiti Districts and Pangi Sub Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands or the Union Territory of Lakshadweep 30th March 2020 1st Phase - Written Test Date To be notified later 2nd Phase – Documentation, Physical Measurement, Physical Efficiency Test, Trade Test & Medical Exam To be notified later

For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Exam which will help them in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner.

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Water Wing Exam Pattern

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Water Wing Exam will consist of 2 phases – 1) Written Test OMR Based in MCQ Format and 2) Documentation, Physical Measurement, Physical Efficiency Test, Trade Test & Medical Exam.

FIRST PHASE: Written Test OMR Based

The MCQ type written examination of 2 hours duration will be conducted at selected centers on the date and time fixed by HQ DG BSF. In the written examination MCQ paper, there will be 100 questions of 100 marks. Written Exam for the post of SI (Master), SI (ED) & SI (WKSP) would be different from the Written Exam for the post of HC (Master), HC (ED), HC (WKSP) & CT (Crew). Below is the exam pattern for different posts of BSF 2020 Water Wing Recruitment:

BSF 2020 Written Exam for the post of SI (Master), SI (ED) & SI (WKSP) Part Subjects Number of Questions/ Marks Part-A General Knowledge & Awareness 25/ 25 Part-B Reasoning Ability 25/ 25 Part-C Numerical Ability 25/ 25 Part-D Trade Awareness 25/ 25 Total 100/ 100 BSF 2020 Written Exam for the post of HC (Master), HC (ED), HC (WKSP) & CT (Crew) Part Subjects Number of Questions/ Marks Part-A General Knowledge & Awareness 35/ 35 Part-B Reasoning Ability 35/ 35 Part-C Numerical Ability 30/ 30 Total 100/ 100

Note:

The minimum qualifying marks of written test for all the posts are as under:

Qualifying Marks for written Exam General/ OBC/ EWS 35% SC/ ST 33%

However, number of written qualified candidates to be called for the 2nd Phase Exam, i.e., Documentation, PST/PET, Trade Test, and Medical Examination may be restricted to 5 times the number of vacancies advertised or the number of candidates qualified in Written Exam whichever is lesser.

Requests for the re-evaluation of OMR sheets will not be entertained. Question Papers will be printed in bilingual, i.e., Hindi & English both.

Written Exam Syllabus for the post of SI (Master)

Standard & Syllabus for the Written Exam is given below in the table:

Subject (100 Marks) Syllabus General Knowledge & Awareness (25 Marks) (I) Current Affairs (Events related to India its neighboring countries) (Ii) General Science & Technology (iii) Indian constitution (iv) Indian History (v) Indian culture (vi) Indian geography (vii) General polity (viii) Sports: championships! winners/number of players (ix) Other misc. issues related to General Knowledge Reasoning Ability (25 Marks) (i) Coding & decoding (ii) Series (number & alphabet) (iii) Figure classification (vi) Relationship concepts (v) Distance & directions (vi) Visual memory (vii) Spiral orientation (vii) Other basic concepts of reasoning Numerical Ability (25 Marks) (i) Basics ( (2X2) (3X3) multiplications) squares (ii) Mixed fractions (iii) Averages (iv) Percentages (v) Profit & Loss, Discount, ratio (vi) Time & work (vii) Simple interest, compound interest (viii) Simple Mensuration Trade Awareness (25 Marks) (2nd Class Master Level) (i) Management of inland vessels under all conditions (ii) Knowledge of storm and distress signals (iii) Knowledge of the compass (iv) The rules of the road as regards to both, sailing vessels and mechanically propelled vessels, their regulation, lights, fog and sound signals. (v) The marking and use of the lead line. (vi) Steps to be taken in the event of vessel grounding. (vii) Management of inland vessels undertow or when towed or pushing. (viii) Questions on the carnage of iron ore, coal, Petroleum Products, cement fly ash & containers, (Ix) The provisions of the rules made by IWAI in respect of Life Saving and Fire Appliances and Conduct of vessels (x) Provisions of the rules with regards to the carriage of passengers. (xi) Knowledge of Loading Marks and Stability of Inland vessels (xii) Knowledge of Inland Vessel act (xiii) Knowledge of GPS, DGPS, VHF, Radar and Echo sounder for safe navigation

Written Exam Syllabus for the post of SI (Engine Driver)

Standard & Syllabus for the Written Exam is given below in the table:

Subject (100 Marks) Syllabus General Knowledge & Awareness (25 Marks) (I) Current Affairs (Events related to India its neighboring countries) (Ii) General Science & Technology (iii) Indian constitution (iv) Indian History (v) Indian culture (vi) Indian geography (vii) General polity (viii) Sports: championships! winners/number of players (ix) Other misc. issues related to General Knowledge Reasoning Ability (25 Marks) (i) Coding & decoding (ii) Series (number & alphabet) (iii) Figure classification (vi) Relationship concepts (v) Distance & directions (vi) Visual memory (vii) Spiral orientation (vii) Other basic concepts of reasoning Numerical Ability (25 Marks) (i) Basics ( (2X2) (3X3) multiplications) squares (ii) Mixed fractions (iii) Averages (iv) Percentages (v) Profit & Loss, Discount, ratio (vi) Time & work (vii) Simple interest, compound interest (viii) Simple Mensuration Trade Awareness (25 Marks) (1st Class Engine Driver Level) (i) Principles and working of Internal Combustion Engines, (ii) Fuel system, lubrication system and cooling system of engines. (iii) Valve setting and injector setting of marine engine (iv) Troubleshooting of engines. (v) Replacement of various lines and cylinder head of engines with appropriate knowledge of Torque. (vi) Overhauling of engine (vii) Adjustment of the working path of the engine to get optimum efficiency of the engine (viii) The provisions of the Inland vessel rules for Life Saving, Fire Appliances, and general discipline.

Written Exam Syllabus for the post of SI (Workshop)

Standard & Syllabus for the Written Exam is given below in the table:

Subject (100 Marks) Syllabus General Knowledge & Awareness (25 Marks) (I) Current Affairs (Events related to India its neighboring countries) (Ii) General Science & Technology (iii) Indian constitution (iv) Indian History (v) Indian culture (vi) Indian geography (vii) General polity (viii) Sports: championships! winners/number of players (ix) Other misc. issues related to General Knowledge Reasoning Ability (25 Marks) (i) Coding & decoding (ii) Series (number & alphabet) (iii) Figure classification (vi) Relationship concepts (v) Distance & directions (vi) Visual memory (vii) Spiral orientation (vii) Other basic concepts of reasoning Numerical Ability (25 Marks) (i) Basics ( (2X2) (3X3) multiplications) squares (ii) Mixed fractions (iii) Averages (iv) Percentages (v) Profit & Loss, Discount, ratio (vi) Time & work (vii) Simple interest, compound interest (viii) Simple Mensuration Trade Awareness (25 Marks) (i) Units of measurement (ii) Internal combustion engines (iii) Cycles of 2 stroke and 4 stroke engines (iv) Components of diesel and petrol engines (v) Fuel system. lubrication system and cooling system of the engine (vi) Voltage, current, resistance, Miniature circuit breakers (vii) Electronics, diode, transistor and printed circuit board (viii) Pumps, gears, and clutches.

Written Exam Syllabus for the post of HC (Master), HC (Engine Driver), HC (Workshop) & CT (Crew)

Standard & Syllabus for the Written Exam is given below in the table:

Subject (100 Marks) Syllabus General Knowledge & Awareness (35 Marks) (I) Current Affairs (Events related to India) (ii) Indian constitution (iii) Indian History and geography (iv) General polity (v) Sports: championships/winners/number of players (vi) Other misc. issues related to General Knowledge Reasoning Ability (35 Marks) (i) Coding & decoding (ii) Series (number) (iii) Alphabet (position-based) (vi) Relationship concepts (v) Distance & directions (vi) Arithmetic no, series (vii) Other basic concepts of reasoning Numerical Ability (30 Marks) (i) Basics (2X2) multiplications (ii) Mixed fractions (iii) Averages (iv) Percentages (v) Profit & loss (vi) Time & distance (vii) Simple interest, compound interest (viii) Simple Mensuration

SECOND PHASE: Documentation/ PST/ PET/ Trade Test/ Medical Exam

Those candidates declared pass in the Written Exam will appear in 2nd phase at the following centers:

Rank & Trade Name of WW Establishment/ Trade Test Centre SI & HC (Workshop) Madhopur Bhuj Hasnabad Dhubri - SI & HC (Master & Engine Driver) - Bhuj Hasnabad Dhubri - CT/ Crew Madhopur Bhuj Hasnabad Dhubri Silchar

Stages of BSF 2020 2nd Phase Exam will be as follows:

1. Documentation

Candidates will have to produce original copies of all the documents to testify their eligibility for the post on account of Age, Education, Technical Qualification, Experience, caste, relaxation for PST, etc.

2. Physical Standard Test (PST)

Physical measurement will be carried out by the selection Board to assess the height, weight and chest of candidates according to the prescribed physical standard as mentioned in the below table:

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Physical Standard Test (PST) Categories Minimum Height Minimum Chest Schedule Tribes/Adivasis of all states and Union Territories including Nagas & Mizos 160 Cms 73 cms (Unexpanded) 78 cms (Expanded) Person belonging to (i) Hilly areas of Garhwal, Kumaon, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Leh & Ladakh, & North Eastern States. (ii) State of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh & Goa. (iii) Union Territory of Pondicherry, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu & Andaman & Nicobar Islands (iv) Dogras 162.5 Cms 75 cms (Unexpanded) 80 cms (Expanded) Person belonging to other States and Union Territories 165 Cms 75 cms (Unexpanded) 80 cms (Expanded)

3. Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Candidates are required to qualify the following events:

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 1 Mile Race 8 minutes High Jump 3 Feet 6 Inches (3 Attempts) Long Jump 11 feets (3 attempts)

Note: All Ex-Servicemen are not required to undergo the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Ex-Servicemen are required to fulfil the Physical Standard Test (PST) prescribed for the concerned posts. However, all Ex-Servicemen are required to pass the Written Examination, Documentation, Trade Test and Medical Examination.

4. Trade Test – For CT (Crew) Post

Trade Test for each post will be carried out by the selection Board to assess the knowledge and experience of the candidate in the respective technical field or trade applied by the candidate. Swimming Test for the post of CT (Crew) will also be carried out by the Selection Board.

5. Medical Examination

Candidates who qualify all the above stages i.e. Written Examination, Documentation, PST/PET & Trade Test will undergo detailed Medical Examination which will be carried out by Medical Officer to assess their medical fitness. If found unfit in the Medical Examination, they may prefer an appeal for Review Medical Examination within the prescribed time limit of 15 days. The provision for appeal for Review Medical Examination is only against an error of judgment of the Medical Examination Board. Below are the medical Standards for BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Recruitment in water wing:

a) Eye sight

Visual Acuity unaided (Near vision) Uncorrected Visual Acuity (Distant Vision) Refraction Remarks Better Eye Worse Eye Better Eye Worse Eye N6 N9 6/6 6/9 Visual correction any kind is permitted even by glasses In right-handed person, the Right eye is better eye and vice versa. Binocular vision is required.

(b) The candidate must not have knock knee, flat foot, varicose vein or squint in eyes, must possess CP Ill BY ISIIIARA vision and must be in good mental and bodily health and free from any physical defect likely to interfere with the efficient performance of his duties.

(c) Regarding tattoos on various part of the body:

i) Content: Being a secular country, the religious sentiments of our countrymen are to be respected and thus, tattoos depicting religious symbols or figures and the name, as followed in India are to be permitted.

(ii) Location: Tattoos marked on traditional sites of the body like inner aspect of forearm but only left forearm, being non-saluting limb or dorsum of the hands are to be allowed.

(iii) Size: Size must be less than 1/4 of the particular part (Elbow or Hand) of the body.

(d) Candidates will be allowed to appear for the next event only after qualifying the previous event.

After going through the above exam pattern of BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Exam, you must have now understood that mere studying hard would not help you in clearing this exam. Candidates must make themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear physical and medical tests.