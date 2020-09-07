BSIP LDC MTS Recruitment 2020, 15 Vacancies Notified, Apply @bsip.res.in

BSIP LDC MTS Recruitment 2020: Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at bsip.res.in on or before 23 October 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 23 October 2020

BSIP LDC MTS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Lower Division Clerk - 14 Posts

Multi-Tasking Staff –I- 16 Posts

BSIP LDC MTS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Lower Division Clerk - Candidate must be 12th Class passed or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University and a typing speed of 35 wpm in English and/or 30 wpm in Hindi on computer.

Multi-Tasking Staff –I-Candidate must be 10th class passed or ITI or equivalent specific qualification/experience may be prescribed by the Institute wherever some special skills are required.

BSIP LDC MTS Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)

BSIP LDC MTS Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Lower Division Clerk – Level 02, Rs.19,900 – 63,200 (Pre revised PB-1 Rs.5200-20200 + GP Rs.1900/- )

Multi Tasking Staff - Level 01, Rs.18,000-56,900 (Pre revised PB-1 Rs.5200-20200 + GP Rs.1800/- )

How to apply for BSIP LDC MTS Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to the Registrar, Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences, 53, University Road, Lucknow - 226 007, UP (INDIA). on or before 23 October 2020. Candidates applying for more than one post must submit each application in a separate envelope for each post indicating “Application for the post of.................... on the top of the envelope.

Application Fee: Rs. 250/-