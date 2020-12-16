BSSC Mains Admit Card 2020 for 1st Inter Level Exam Released @bssc.bih.nic.in, Check Direct Link Here

BSSC 1st Inter Level Mains Admit Card 2020: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Mains Examination Admit Card on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the 1st Inter Level Mains Exam can download their Admit Card from the official website of BSSC - bssc.bih.nic.in.



Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has uploaded the link to download the Admit Card for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Mains Examination on its official website. In a bid to download the Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and Date of Birth on its official websites.

It is noted that Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) is set to conduct the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Mains Examination on 25 December 2020. Candidates, who have earlier qualified in the Preliminary Exam for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) are eligible to appear for the Mains Exam.

Candidates who have to appear for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Mains Examination should note that they will have to fill the Form-12 which is available on the official website. They will have to bring the Form -12 with the dully attested from Gazetted Officer and submit the same during the examination. You can check the short notification available on the official website in this regard. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for BSSC Mains Admit Card 2020 for 1st Inter Level Exam





How to Download: BSSC Mains Admit Card 2020 for 1st Inter Level Exam