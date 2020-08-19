BSSC Counseling Date 2020 Announced for Sanitary Inspector and Pharmacist Posts @bssc.bih.nic.in, Check Interview Schedule

BSSC Counseling Date 2020 for Sanitary Inspector and Pharmacist: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the Counseling Date for the posts of Sanitary Inspector and Pharmacist posts on its official website. All candidates who have qualified for these posts can check the Counseling date on the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)- bssc.bih.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), the Counseling for the Sanitary Inspector Posts will be conducted on 27/28 August 2020. The Counseling for the Pharmacist Posts will be held on 26 August 2020.

All the candidates who have qualified in the written exam for the Sanitary Inspector Posts can check the details Counseling Schedule with their Roll Number which is available on the official website. Commission has also released the Roll Number wise Schedule for the Counseling for the Pharmacist Posts.

Candidates who have to appear for the Counseling for the Sanitary Inspector and Pharmacist Posts should note that they will have to bring their Original Documents with three sets of self attested photo copies of the same as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates should note that those who will be shortlisted after the Counseling round for the above posts will be called for the Interview round which will be conducted on 07 September 2020 (Pharmacist) and 08/09 September for Sanitary Inspector Posts. All such candidates who have to appear for the Counseling for the Sanitary Inspector and Pharmacist Posts can check the short notification available on the official website.

It is noted that earlier Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) had invited applications for the posts of Sanitary Inspector (Adv. No.08010116) and Pharmacist (Adv. No.0606) posts on its official website.