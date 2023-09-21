BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2023 for 11098 12th Level Posts, Apply Online at bssc.bihar.gov.in

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2023: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) is hiring for 11098 12th levek Posts. Candidates can check Notification, Online Application Link, Vacancies, Important Dates, Eligibility,Selection Process and other details.

BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2023: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) published the notification for Second Inter Level Combined Competitive Examination through advertisement number 2/2023. A total of 11098 vacancies will be filled in various departments. Eligible candidates can apply online for BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2023 onlinebssc.com or from bssc.bihar.gov.in to 27 September 2023.

BSSC Inter Level Notification 2023

The candidates can download the notification given below. All the details regarding the recruitment such as application format, detailed eligibility criteria, selection stages and other important instructions are available in the notification PDF.

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment Notification 2023

BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2023 Overview

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released notification for recruitment to 11098 non-teaching posts.

Name of organization Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) Ad Number 02/23 Vacancy Name Non-teaching Number of Posts 11098 Date of issue of notification 19 September 2023 Starting Date of Application Process 27 September 2023 Last Date of Application 11 November 2023 Official website bssc.bihar.gov.in

BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2023: Check Eligibility

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed 12th class from a recognized board.

Age Limit:

he age limit of the candidates is 18-37 years. The conclusive date for the calculation of age is 1.8.2023. Age relaxation will be given as per government rules.

BSSC Inter Level Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of preliminary examination and a main examination.

BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2023: Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Vacancies Lower Class Clerk (Road Construction Department) 51 Lower Class Clerk (Liquor Works Department) 445 Lower Class Clerk (Home Department) 25 Lower Class Clerk (Home Department Forensic Science Laboratory) 14 Lower Class Clerk (Labour Resources Department) 24 Lower Class Clerk (Minority Department) 82 Lower Class Clerk (Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change) 36 Lower Class Clerk (Directorate Planning and Training) 311 Lower Class Clerk (Labour Commissioner Labour Department) 75 Filaria Inspector (Minority Welfare Department) 91 Assistant Instructor (Cabinet Secretariat) 10 Lower Class Clerk (Directorate General of Civil Defence) 55 Revenue Staff (Revenue and Land Reforms Department) 4614 Panchayat Secretary (Panchayati Raj Department) 4554 Lower Class Clerk (Panchayati Raj Department) 3532 Lower Class Clerk (Mines and Geology Department) 75 Lower Class Clerk (Transport Department) 116 Lower Class Clerk (Urban Development and Housing Department) 2723 Lower Class Clerk (Scheduled Caste Department) 309 Clerk with Typk (Cabinet Secretariat) 5 Lower Class Clerk (Animal and Fisheries Resources Department) 14 Lower Class Clerk (Co-operative Department) 172

BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2023: How to Apply ?

Follow these steps to apply for BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2023

Step 1: Click on the apply online link or go to the website bssc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Fill the application form

Step 3: Upload required documents

Step 4: Pay the fee

Step 6: Print the application form