BSSC Inter Level Recruitment: Apply Online for 11098 Vacancies at bssc.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission will activate the apply online link for the 2nd Inter-Level Combined Competitive Examination 2023 today i.e. September 27. The last date to apply online is November 11, 2023. Get all the details on Bihar SSC Inter Level Apply Online here.

Check the process and get Direct link to BSSC Inter level registration 2023 here.

BSSC Inter Level Apply Online 2023: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission will commence the application process for the 2nd Inter-Level Combined Competitive exam today i.e. September 27, 2023. A total of 11098 vacancies have been announced. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official BSSC website at bssc.bihar.gov.in.

As per the official BSSC Inter Level Notification, the registration process will begin on September 27 and continue till November 11, 2023. Candidates who meet the eligible criteria are advised to fill out and submit their applications before the last date to avoid last minute rush.

Bihar SSC Inter Level Apply Online 2023

Bihar Staff Selection Commission published the detailed BSSC Inter Level Notification against advt no. 02/23. The application process will begin on September 27 and conclude on November 11, 2023. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 11098 vacancies for various posts such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Revenue Employee, Panchayat Secretary, Filariasis Inspector, Tanh Sahayak Clerk and Assistant Instructor.

Candidates who have passed class 12 and equivalent from a recognised board can apply online for the BSSC Inter State Level exam till November 11. They must provide accurate and authentic information while filling out the application form to avoid cancellation of their candidature.

How to Apply Online for Bihar SSC Inter Level Exam

Aspirants can refer to the below-mentioned step-by-step process to apply online for the Bihar Inter Level Exam.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission at bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the BSSC Inter Level CCE recruitment link.

Step 3: Register yourself by providing the relevant details.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials that you received on the registered email ID and phone number.

Step 5: Fill out the application form by providing accurate information about your identity and education.

Step 6: Pay the application fee to submit your Bihar SSC Application Form successfully.

Step 7: Download the BSSC Inter Level Application Form for future reference.

BSSC Inter Level Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 540 only either by using the net banking facility of any bank or by using Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. However, the application fee differs from category to category. Refer to the table below to know the application fee for BSSC Inter Level Application Form 2023.