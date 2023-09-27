BSSC 3rd CGL Result Mains 2023 Out on bssc.bihar.gov.in, Direct Link to Download PDF, 2462 Students Qualified

Bihar BSSC 2023 CGL Mains Result has been declared by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission on September 26 at bssc.bihar.gov.in. A total of 2462 candidates qualified. Candidates can download the result pdf, and check all important information here.

Bihar BSSC 2023 Graduate Level Mains Result has been announced on September 27. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the Bihar BSSC graduate level result from the official website - bssc.bihar.gov.in The result has been released in PDF format containing the roll number of qualified candidates.

According to the result analysis, nearly 20% of the candidates who appeared in the main exam have been selected for document verification. A total of 2462 candidates have been selected for the mains exam which will be called document verification in tentatively in the month of December 2023.

Bihar BSSC 2023 Graduate Level Main Result Link: How to Download

Candidates can download Bihar BSSC 2023 Graduate level mains results by following the below steps.

Step 1: Visit the official website: bssc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Check the notification section for the result link

Step 3: In the result segment click on the link - Shortlisted Candidates for Scrutiny of Certificates/Documents (Advt No.- 01/22, Post - 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive (MAIN) Examination-2022)

Step 4: Download the Bihar BSSC 2023 Graduate Level Result pdf

Step 5: Search for your roll number

Bihar BSSC 2023 Graduate Level Result: 2462 candidates qualified

A total of 2462 candidates have been selected in the mains exam. BPSC BSSC 2023 Graduate Level notification was announced for the recruitment of 2187 posts by Bihar Staff Selection Commission BSSC 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam Various Post Recruitment 2022.

Earlier 11240 candidates were selected to appear in the mains exam. Nearly 20% have been selected for the main exam.

Bihar BSSC 2023 Graduate Level Result: Document Verification

The document verification for the selected candidates will be conducted in December 2023 (Tentatively). The dates for document verification will be announced soon by the commission.