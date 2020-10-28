BSSC Urdu Translator Exam 2020 Postponed @bssc.bih.nic.in, Check Details Here

BSSC Urdu Translator Exam 2020 Postponed: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has postponed the exam dates for the posts of Urdu Translator on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Urdu Translator (Anuvadak) exam can check the notice regarding the postponement of exam which is available on the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)-bssc.bih.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), the tentative written exam for the Urdu Translator has been postponed till last date. The written exam for the posts of Urdu Translator/Anuvadak was scheduled on 13 December 2020.

The new date for the Urdu Translator/Anuvadak Posts written exam will be announced by the commission in due course. Candidates are advised to track the official website of BSSC for the further latest update in this regard.

It is noted that Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has earlier released the written exam date for the Urdu Anuvadak/Translator Exam against Advt. no. 02/19 on 13 December 2020. All such candidates who have to appear for the BSSC Urdu Anuvadak/Translator Exam can check the Postponement Notice available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

