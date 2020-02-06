BTSC Bihar Jr Engineer Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 6379 Junior Engineer Posts @pariksha.nic.in

BTSC Bihar Jr Engineer Recruitment 2020: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has re-opened the recruitment process for the post of Junior Engineer, against advertisement number 01/2019. Candidates can apply online for BTSC Recruitment 2020 on official website www.btsc.bih.nic.in or http://pariksha.nic.in. BTSC JE Online Application Link has been activated, today i.e. on 06 February 2020. The last date for BTSC JE Registration 2020 is 17 February 2020.

A total of 6379 vacancies are available in various departments of Bihar government for Civil Engineers, Mechanical Engineers and Electrical Engineers. Out of total, 5815 vacancies are for Civil Engineering, 432 for Mechanical Engineering and 132 Electrical Engineering.

Candidates seeking to apply for BTSC Bihar Junior Engineer Recruitment should have done Diploma in Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering. More details on BTSC Bihar JE Jobs for 6379 Posts are available below.

BTSC Bihar JE Re-open Online Application Notice

BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment Notification

BTSC Bihar Online Application Link

BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2020 Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application – 06 February 2020

Last Date of Online Application - 17 February 2020

BTSC Bihar JE Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer Posts – 6379 Posts

Civil – 5815 Posts

Mechanical – 432 Posts

Electrical – 132 Posts

Department Wise vacancy Details

Department Trade No. of Post Planning and Development Department Civil 1298 Town Development and Housing Department Civil 49 Rural Work Department Civil 768 Public Health Engineering Department Civil 457 Mechanical 34 Building Construction Department Mechanical 15 Electrical 106 Civil 310 Department of Water Resources Civil 2123 Mechanical 237 Electrical 26 Road Construction Department Civil 463 Small Water Resources Department Civil 347 Mechanical 146 Total 6379

Eligibility Criteria for BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Diploma in Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering

Age Limit:

18 to 37 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply online for BTS JE 2020 Recruitment on official website www.btsc.bih.nic.in or http://pariksha.nic.in.5815 from 06 to 16 February 2020.

Application Fee: