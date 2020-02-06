Search

BTSC Bihar Jr Engineer Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 6379 Junior Engineer Posts @pariksha.nic.in

Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has re-opened the recruitment process for the post of Junior Engineer, against advertisement number 01/2019.Check online application process, eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee, etc.

Feb 6, 2020 19:13 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
BTSC Bihar Jr Engineer Recruitment 2020
BTSC Bihar Jr Engineer Recruitment 2020

BTSC Bihar Jr Engineer Recruitment 2020: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has re-opened the recruitment process for the post of Junior Engineer, against advertisement number 01/2019. Candidates can apply online for BTSC Recruitment 2020 on official website www.btsc.bih.nic.in or http://pariksha.nic.in. BTSC JE Online Application Link has been activated, today i.e. on 06 February 2020. The last date for BTSC JE Registration 2020 is 17 February 2020.

A total of 6379 vacancies are available in various departments of Bihar government for Civil Engineers, Mechanical Engineers and Electrical Engineers. Out of total, 5815 vacancies are for Civil Engineering, 432 for Mechanical Engineering and 132 Electrical Engineering.

Candidates seeking to apply for BTSC Bihar Junior Engineer Recruitment should have done Diploma in Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering. More details on BTSC Bihar JE Jobs for 6379 Posts are available below.

BTSC Bihar JE Re-open Online Application Notice

BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment Notification

BTSC Bihar Online Application Link

BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2020 Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application – 06 February 2020
  • Last Date of Online Application - 17 February 2020

BTSC Bihar JE Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer Posts – 6379 Posts

  • Civil – 5815 Posts
  • Mechanical – 432 Posts
  • Electrical – 132 Posts

Department Wise vacancy Details

Department

Trade

No. of Post

Planning and Development Department

Civil

1298

Town Development and Housing Department

Civil

49

Rural Work Department

Civil

768

Public Health Engineering Department

Civil

457

Mechanical

34

Building Construction Department

Mechanical

15

Electrical

106

Civil

310

Department of Water Resources

Civil

2123

Mechanical

237

Electrical

26

Road Construction Department

Civil

463

Small Water Resources Department

Civil

347

Mechanical

146

Total

6379

 

Eligibility Criteria for BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Diploma in Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering

Age Limit:

18 to 37 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply online for BTS JE 2020 Recruitment on official website www.btsc.bih.nic.in or http://pariksha.nic.in.5815 from 06 to 16 February 2020.

Application Fee:

  • General/OBC - Rs. 200/-
  • SC - Rs. 50/-

 

 

Job Summary
CountryIndia

Related Stories