BTSC Bihar Jr Engineer Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 6379 Junior Engineer Posts @pariksha.nic.in

BTSC Bihar Jr Engineer Recruitment 2020: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has re-opened the recruitment process for the post of Junior Engineer, against advertisement number 01/2019. Candidates can apply online for BTSC Recruitment 2020 on official website www.btsc.bih.nic.in or http://pariksha.nic.in. BTSC JE Online Application Link has been activated, today i.e. on 06 February 2020. The last date for BTSC JE Registration 2020 is 17 February 2020.
A total of 6379 vacancies are available in various departments of Bihar government for Civil Engineers, Mechanical Engineers and Electrical Engineers. Out of total, 5815 vacancies are for Civil Engineering, 432 for Mechanical Engineering and 132 Electrical Engineering.
Candidates seeking to apply for BTSC Bihar Junior Engineer Recruitment should have done Diploma in Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering. More details on BTSC Bihar JE Jobs for 6379 Posts are available below.
BTSC Bihar JE Re-open Online Application Notice
BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment Notification
BTSC Bihar Online Application Link
BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2020 Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application – 06 February 2020
- Last Date of Online Application - 17 February 2020
BTSC Bihar JE Vacancy Details
Junior Engineer Posts – 6379 Posts
- Civil – 5815 Posts
- Mechanical – 432 Posts
- Electrical – 132 Posts
Department Wise vacancy Details
|
Department
|
Trade
|
No. of Post
|
Planning and Development Department
|
Civil
|
1298
|
Town Development and Housing Department
|
Civil
|
49
|
Rural Work Department
|
Civil
|
768
|
Public Health Engineering Department
|
Civil
|
457
|
Mechanical
|
34
|
Building Construction Department
|
Mechanical
|
15
|
Electrical
|
106
|
Civil
|
310
|
Department of Water Resources
|
Civil
|
2123
|
Mechanical
|
237
|
Electrical
|
26
|
Road Construction Department
|
Civil
|
463
|
Small Water Resources Department
|
Civil
|
347
|
Mechanical
|
146
|
Total
|
6379
Eligibility Criteria for BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2020
Educational Qualification and Experience:
Diploma in Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering
Age Limit:
18 to 37 Years
For more information, check detailed notification given below
How to Apply for BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply online for BTS JE 2020 Recruitment on official website www.btsc.bih.nic.in or http://pariksha.nic.in.5815 from 06 to 16 February 2020.
Application Fee:
- General/OBC - Rs. 200/-
- SC - Rs. 50/-