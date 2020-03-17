BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2020, 303 Vacancies for FSO, Physiotherapist & Occupational Therapist Posts

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2020: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has invited applications for the post of Food Safety Officer (FSO), Physiotherapist (General Sub-Cadre) and Occupational Therapist (General Sub-Cadre). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for BTSC Bihar Recruitment through official website www.pariksha.nic.in from 16 March 2020 to 15 April 2020.

BTSC Bihar Notification Vacancy Details:

Total Vacancies- 303 Posts

Food Safety Officer (FSO) - 92

Physiotherapist (General Sub-Cadre) - 126

Occupational Therapist (General Sub-Cadre) – 86

BTSC FSO, Physiotherapist & Occupational Therapist Posts Eligibility Criteria:

Food Safety Officer (FSO) -Degree (Food/ Dairy/ Bio/ Oil Technology/ Agri. Science/ Veterinary Science / Bio Chemistry/ Microbiology), PG (Chemistry)

Physiotherapist (General Sub-Cadre) - Degree in Physiotherapy

Occupational Therapist (General Sub-Cadre) – Degree in Occupational Therapy

Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit – 18 Years

Maximum Age Limit

UR Male – 37 Years

UR Female – 40 Years

SC/ST – 42 Years

OBC/BC – 40 Years

How to apply for BTSC FSO, Physiotherapist & Occupational Therapist Posts Jobs 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on official website of BTSC from 16 March 2020 to 15 April 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

BTSC Bihar FSO Recruitment Notification PDF

BTSC Bihar Physiotherapist Recruitment Notification PDF

BTSC Bihar Occupational Therapist Recruitment Notification PDF

BTSC Bihar Online Application

Application Fee:

SC/ST/PWD/ Women candidates of Bihar State– Rs. 50/-

Others – Rs. 200/-

.