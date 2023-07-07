BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023 For 1539 Posts: Apply Online Till July 21, Check Eligibility

BTSC Pharmacy Jobs 2023 Apply for 1500 Vacancies

BTSC has invited online applications for the 1539 Pharmacist Posts on its official website. Check  BTSC  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has invited online applications for the 1539 Pharmacist posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 21, 2023. The Earliest last date to apply online for this major recruitment drive was May 19, 2023 but now the organization has extended the last to application till July 21, 2023. Aspiring candidates fulfilling the eligibility can apply online through the official website of BTSC- btsc.bih.nic.in.

BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023:  Important Dates

Opening date of online application: July 06, 2023
Closing date of application: July 21, 2023

BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 1539 job openings for the positions of Pharmacist are available under the recruitment drive across the state. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification. 

BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Intermediate/10+2 (Science) pass with Diploma in Pharmacy  Course.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the post. 

 

BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023: Overview

 

Recruitment Authority

Bihar Technical Service Commission

Posts Name

Pharmacist posts  

No, of Posts 

1539

Mode of Application

Online

Age Limit

21-37 Yrs

Last Date to Apply

July 21, 2023

Exam Date 

To be Announced Soon

Selection process

Examination & Document Verification

BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023: Age Limit(As on 01-08-2019) 

Minimum 21 Years
Maximum 37 Years (General)
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023: PDF

BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023: How To Apply 

You can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below. 

Step 1: Visit to the official website–bssc.bih.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage.
Step 3: Now fill in your personal details on the application form, ensuring that all the information provided is accurate.
Step 4: Once you have filled in your details, submit the form.
Step 5: Upload the relevant documents as specified in the instructions.
Step 6: Once you have completed the above steps, review the application form to ensure that all the details provided are correct.
Step 7: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

What are the Important Dates for BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023?

Opening date of online application: July 06, 2023 Closing date of application: July 21, 2023

What is the Eligibility Criteria for BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023?

Candidates having Intermediate/10+2 (Science) pass with Diploma in Pharmacy Course can apply for these posts.

What are the Jobs in BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023?

The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has invited online applications for the 1539 Pharmacist posts on its official website.

