Top 11 Business Books that Every Rising Entrepreneur Must Read

Business books are a great way to start if you are an inspiring entrepreneur. It is a fact that starting your own business takes a lot more than the strategies and ideas. These books are there to guide you and will teach you ways to cope with failures and rejection.

Inspire yourself with the stories of successful entrepreneurs penned down by them in these 11 business books. Stay motivated and keep going.

1. The Art Of War by Sun Tzu

Starting your own business doesn’t just need capital and idea. There are strategies required to make you successful. One of the oldest books on military strategy, the Art of War will teach you something which is beyond financial success. Available at Rs. 549 in hardcover and Rs. 825 in paperback, this book is a must-buy if you seek strategic guidance.

2. Crushing It! : How Great Entrepreneurs Build Their Business and Influence-and How You Can, Too by Gary Vaynerchuk

Having a passion to pursue your dream will be well supported by this book. Gary Vaynerchuk in this book explains and guides to expand the potential of social media. How branding is an important part of a successful business and how some of the old business strategies are still relevant in today’s time. Buy this book at just Rs. 320.

3. Before You Start-Up: How to Prepare to Make Your Start-Up Dream a Reality

We all are not for 9 to 5 jobs. Dream of having your won startup takes a lot more than the idea. There are strategies involved that will help you make this dream into reality. Lay a groundwork with the help of this book which will guide and train you with tips which you must not forget before starting your won Startup. Only at Rs. 199, this book is a must buy.

4. The richest man in Babylon by George.S.Clason

This book will help you find the way if you are already full of business ideas. Learn best from it and find yourself with the most successful plans which promise the path of success. Discussing the five laws of gold, this book will be the key reason to give you the ultimate success. Buy this book easily on Amazon at just Rs. 109.

5. Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by John Carreyrou

Soon to be a movie starring Jennifer and Lawrence and one of the favourite reads of Bill Gates in 2018, this is a truly thrilling story. Go through the rise and shocking downfall of the multibillion-dollar biotech startup. Followed by the renowned journalist John Carreyrou, read the story of corporate fraud backed by investors and CEO Elizabeth Holmes, this one is an absolute page-turner. At just Rs. 391, Bad Blood is a must-read by everyone.

6.Factfulness: Ten Reasons We’re Wrong About the World- And Why Things Are Better Than You Think by Hans Rosling

This book is for the times when you feel like giving up on your dreams. This one will teach you the importance of success and how it often comes silently. Professor of International Health Hand Rosling gives you the way of keeping things in perspective and how everything happens for a reason. Only at Rs. 192, this book must be on your shopping cart.

7. The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham

One of the most influential investors, this book is a must-read if you are new in this area. A key book for the investors, pick this to understand the financial investment. Strategy to invest wisely is one of the most important which you must understand before beginning your own venture. The price of this book on Amazon is Rs. 420

8. Think & Grow Rich by Napoleon Rich

Get some inspiration with this book by Napoleon Rich. Plan a strategy that will keep you on the path of success. Learn to cope with failure and success. The light read must be picked if you now think it is the time to start your own business. Buy this one at just Rs. 99.

9. The 5 AM Club: Own Your Morning and Elevate Your Life by Robin Sharma

Get familiar to 5 AM club introduced by performance expert Robin Sharma. To enhance productivity and creativity, this book is a must-read. Experience how the early-rising habit can change the course of your work and upgrade you with the feeling of happiness and aliveness. You can buy this book at just Rs. 189 on Amazon.

10. Zero to One: Note on Start Ups or How to Build the Future by Peter Thiel and Blake Masters

Inspiring to be someone who is full of creativity and ideas, this book is great not for the startups. The message is clear and cut. Be original and think something which no one else has earlier. If you are still shuffling through the idea of a start-up, then this book will definitely help you to pursue it. It is available on Amazon at Rs. 357.

11. Start-Up Your Restaurant: The Definitive Guide For Anyone who Dreams of Running Their Own Restaurant by Priya Bala and Jayanth Narayanan

If you love food, at one point or another you must have thought about opening a restaurant. This book will guide you with all the important essentials which are required for a successful restaurant. If you are seriously planning on pursuing this idea, then this book is an important read which you should not miss. Buy this inspirational piece at Rs. 215 only on Amazon.