Calicut University Result 2023: Check 1st and 2nd semester UOC results at uoc.ac.in

Calicut University Result 2023: The University of Calicut has released the revaluation result of M.Sc Biology and M.Voc Applied Biotechnology/ M.Voc Multimedia exams today. Candidates can check the Calicut University result 2023 for 1st and 2nd sem in online mode at the official website: uoc.ac.in. Candidates have to use their registration number and security code in the login window to download semester results. Also, a direct link has been provided below on this page.

The UOC 2nd semester result 2023 has been released for M.Voc Applied Biotechnology/ M.Voc Multimedia Examination (2020 Admission) and M.Voc Applied Biotechnology/ M.Voc Multimedia/ M.Voc Software Development Examination (2021 Admission). Apart from this, Calicut University has also announced for revaluation result of 1st semester M.Sc. Biology Cbcss Examination (2021, 2022 Admissions).

Calicut University Result 2023 Links

Candidates can check below the links to download their Calicut University marksheet:

Subjects Links Date Second Semester M.Voc Applied Biotechnology/ M.Voc Multimedia/ M.Voc Software Development Examination (2021 Admission) Click Here July 25, 2023 Second Semester M.Voc Applied Biotechnology/ M.Voc Multimedia Examination (2020 Admission) Click Here July 25, 2023 Revaluation Result of First Semester M.Sc. Biology CBCSS examination (2021, 2022 Admissions) Click Here July 25, 2023 Second Semester BA/BSW/BVC/BFT/BA Afsal-Ul-Ulama (CBCSS-UG) Regular/ Supplementary/ Improvement Examination, April 2022 (2019 - 2021 Admissions) Click Here July 24, 2023

How To Download Calicut University Result 2023 for 1st and 2nd Semesters?

Candidates can check as well as download the UOC semester result in online mode at the official website. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to download UOC result 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: uoc.ac.in



Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Result tab

Step 4: A new page with UOC semester result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Now, find and click on the respective UOC result link

Step 6: On the login page, enter - registration number and security code

Step 7: The UOC result will appear on the screen

