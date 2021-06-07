Cantonment Board, Delhi Recruitment 2021 for Specialist and Sr. Resident Posts, Download CB Notification @cbdelhi.org

Cantonment Board, Delhi Recruitment 2021 Notification is out at cbdelhi.org. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Cantonment Board, Delhi Recruitment 2021: Delhi Cantonment Board (CB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Specialist and Senior Resident for the Cantonment General Hospital. All interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through offline mode on or before 22 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 22 June 2021

Cantonment Board, Delhi Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Surgery (Speciality) - 1 Post

Surgery (Senior Resident) - 1 Post

Radiology (Speciality) - 1 Post (1 Part time Morning Shift)

Radiology (Senior Resident) - 1 Post

Orthopedics (Speciality) -1 Post

Orthopedics (Senior Resident) - 1 Post

Medicine (Speciality) - 1 Post

Medicine (Senior Resident) -2 Posts

Pediatrics (Senior Resident) -2 Posts

Intensivist (ICU- Specialty) - 1 Post

Intensivist (PICU- Specialty) - 1 Post

Cantonment Board, Delhi Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding MD/MS/Postgraduate Diploma or equivalent in the concerned speciality. The applicant must be registered with DMC/IMC.

Cantonment Board, Delhi Recruitment 2021 Age Limit- 45 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Cantonment Board Delhi Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 115800/- Per Month (Consolidated, all-inclusive); Rs. 1000/- Per Hour/proportionate for part-time/on-call basis (Negotiable for speciality qualified experienced)

How to apply for Cantonment Board Delhi Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications at delhi.cantt.gov.in from 3 June to 22 June 2021 for the post of Specialists and Senior Residents for the Cantonment General Hospital. The candidates can click on the above link for reference.

