IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 for Sr Research Assistant, Sr Project Associate & Project Associate Posts
Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune has released the notification for the recruitment of Sr Research Assistant, Sr Project Associate & Project Associate. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details Here.
IISER Pune Recruitment 2021: Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune is hiring candidates for Sr Research Assistant, Sr Project Associate & Project Associate Posts on a temporary and contractual basis under the funded project. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode on or before 15 June 2021.
Important Dates
- Last Date for Application Submission - 15 June 2021
IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Senior Research Assistant - 1 Post
- Senior Project Associate (Part time)- 2 Posts
- Senior Project Associate- 3 Posts
- Project Associate - 4 Posts
IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Senior Research Assistant - M.Sc. in Physics/Chemistry.
- Senior Project Associate (Part time)- Ph.D. in Physics/Chemistry/Materials Science/Nanotechnology.
- Senior Project Associate- Ph.D. in Physics/Chemistry/Materials Science/Nanotechnology.
- Project Associate - M.Sc. OR M. Tech. in Physics/Electronics Science/Materials Science.
IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Senior Research Assistant - Not more than 35 years
- Senior Project Associate (Part time)- Not more than 40 years
- Senior Project Associate- Not more than 40 years
- Project Associate - Not more than 35 years
IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Senior Research Assistant - Rs. 25,000/- per month
- Senior Project Associate (Part time)- Rs. 25,000/- per month
- Senior Project Associate- Rs. 42,000/- + 24% HRA per month
- Project Associate - Rs. 35,000 per month
Download IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for IISER Pune Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates should send the application by email in the prescribed format available below this advertisement by email (convert into PDF Format) addressed to phy_app@iiserpune.ac.inon or before June 15, 2021. Please mention “Advt. No. 32/2021”, “Name of the post” and “Post Code” in the subject line of the email.