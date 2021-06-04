IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 for Sr Research Assistant, Sr Project Associate & Project Associate Posts

IISER Pune Recruitment 2021: Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune is hiring candidates for Sr Research Assistant, Sr Project Associate & Project Associate Posts on a temporary and contractual basis under the funded project. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode on or before 15 June 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date for Application Submission - 15 June 2021

IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Senior Research Assistant - 1 Post

Senior Project Associate (Part time)- 2 Posts

Senior Project Associate- 3 Posts

Project Associate - 4 Posts

IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Senior Research Assistant - M.Sc. in Physics/Chemistry.

Senior Project Associate (Part time)- Ph.D. in Physics/Chemistry/Materials Science/Nanotechnology.

Senior Project Associate- Ph.D. in Physics/Chemistry/Materials Science/Nanotechnology.

Project Associate - M.Sc. OR M. Tech. in Physics/Electronics Science/Materials Science.

IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Senior Research Assistant - Not more than 35 years

Senior Project Associate (Part time)- Not more than 40 years

Senior Project Associate- Not more than 40 years

Project Associate - Not more than 35 years

IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 Salary

Senior Research Assistant - Rs. 25,000/- per month

Senior Project Associate (Part time)- Rs. 25,000/- per month

Senior Project Associate- Rs. 42,000/- + 24% HRA per month

Project Associate - Rs. 35,000 per month

Download IISER Pune Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for IISER Pune Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates should send the application by email in the prescribed format available below this advertisement by email (convert into PDF Format) addressed to phy_app@iiserpune.ac.inon or before June 15, 2021. Please mention “Advt. No. 32/2021”, “Name of the post” and “Post Code” in the subject line of the email.