Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2021 for Assam Judicial Service Exam 2021, Online Application begins from 11 June

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2021: Gauhati High Court has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assam Judicial Service Exam 2021. Candidates holding requisite qualification and experience can apply to the post through the online mode from 3 June 2021 to 28 June 2021. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and interview. Those who will secure 60% marks or above will be eligible to appear in the mains exam. The candidates can refer to this notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 11 June 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 28 June 2021

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Grade 2 of Assam Judicial Service - 22 Posts

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have a degree in law granted by a recognized university established by law in India.

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 35 to 48 years

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and interview.

Download Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link - to active soon

Official Website

How to apply for Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 11 to 28 June 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

SC/ST- Rs. 250/-

PWD - Nil

All others - Rs. 500/-

