ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2021 Notification Released, Apply Online for MO, Physician & Other Posts @ongcindia.com

ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2021: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has notified vacancy for Field Medical Officer, General Duty Medical Officer, Medical Officer, Physician & Paediatrician posts. All those who are willing to apply for the aforesaid posts can apply online from 2 June to 6 June 2021. The vacancy of Doctors will be on a contract basis on the following posts at its locations in Mumbai, Panvel and Nhava. The job is purely on a contract basis and does not carry any liability on the part of ONGC to grant regular appointment at any stage.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 2 June 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 6 June 2021

ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Field Medical Officers (FMO) (Onshore/ Offshore posting (14 days on/off)) - 6 Posts

General Duty Medical Officers (GDMO) - 2 Posts

Medical Officer (Occupational Health) - 1 Post

Visiting Specialists (Panvel) - 3 Posts

ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Field Medical Officers (FMO) (Onshore/ Offshore posting (14 days on/off)), General Duty Medical Officers (GDMO) - Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.S.).

Medical Officer (Occupational Health) - Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.S.).

Visiting Specialists (Panvel) - MD (Paediatrics/General Medicines).

ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Field Medical Officer (Offshore), Male - 60 years

Field Medical Officer (Offshore), Female - 45 years

For the remaining posts there is no maximum age limit for applying.

ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of qualification and interview.

Download ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for ONGC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 2 to 6 June 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.