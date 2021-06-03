ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2021 Notification Released, Apply Online for MO, Physician & Other Posts @ongcindia.com
ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2021 Notification released at ongcindia.com. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2021: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has notified vacancy for Field Medical Officer, General Duty Medical Officer, Medical Officer, Physician & Paediatrician posts. All those who are willing to apply for the aforesaid posts can apply online from 2 June to 6 June 2021. The vacancy of Doctors will be on a contract basis on the following posts at its locations in Mumbai, Panvel and Nhava. The job is purely on a contract basis and does not carry any liability on the part of ONGC to grant regular appointment at any stage.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 2 June 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 6 June 2021
ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Field Medical Officers (FMO) (Onshore/ Offshore posting (14 days on/off)) - 6 Posts
- General Duty Medical Officers (GDMO) - 2 Posts
- Medical Officer (Occupational Health) - 1 Post
- Visiting Specialists (Panvel) - 3 Posts
ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Field Medical Officers (FMO) (Onshore/ Offshore posting (14 days on/off)), General Duty Medical Officers (GDMO) - Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.S.).
- Medical Officer (Occupational Health) - Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.S.).
- Visiting Specialists (Panvel) - MD (Paediatrics/General Medicines).
ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Field Medical Officer (Offshore), Male - 60 years
- Field Medical Officer (Offshore), Female - 45 years
- For the remaining posts there is no maximum age limit for applying.
ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of qualification and interview.
Download ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for ONGC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 2 to 6 June 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.