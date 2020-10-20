Cantonment Board, Deolali Recruitment 2020 for Staff Nurse Posts, Apply Online @canttboardrecruit.org

Cantonment Board, Deolali Recruitment 2020: Cantonment Board, Deolali has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse. All Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 10 December 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 19 October 2020

Last date for submission of application: 10 December 2020

Last date for submission of hard copy of application: 10 December 2020

Download of Admit Card - to be intimidated

Cantonment Board, Deolali Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse -6 Posts

Cantonment Board, Deolali Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery Training recognized by Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized Institution is eligible to apply.

Cantonment Board, Deolali Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Cantonment Board, Deolali Recruitment 2020 Salary - Rs. 35400-Rs. 112400 (Level S-13)

Download Cantonment Board Deolali Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

Cantonment Board Deolali Recruitment 2020 Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test which will consist of 100 questions of 3 Marks each with Multiple Choice Objective Type Questions having a duration of one & half hour. There will be 1 mark negative marking for each wrong answer. The written test will have two sections. i.e. General Nursing and General Knowledge and Mental Ability.

Marks obtained in the written test will have 100% weightage in preparing the final merit list. - Written test will comprise of Multiple Choice Objective type questions and will be in English & Hindi. Answers to the questions will have to be marked on OMR Answersheet.

How to apply for Cantonment Board Deolali Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 10 December 2020. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. Candidates are required to have valid e-mail and active mobile number and there should not be any change till the time recruitment procedure is complete.