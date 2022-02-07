JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Cantonment Board Kamptee Recruitment 2022 for Chowkidar and Fitter Posts, 10th pass can apply

Cantonment Board Kamptee Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for Chowkidar and Fitter Posts. Check the application process, educational qualification, experience, salary and other details here. 

Created On: Feb 7, 2022 14:10 IST
Cantonment Board Kemptee Recruitment 2022
Cantonment Board Kemptee Recruitment 2022

Cantonment Board Kamptee Recruitment 2022: Cantonment Board Kemptee has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Chowkidar and Fitter for direct recruitment. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 4 March 2022. 

Important Dates: 

  • Commencement of submission of application: 5 February 2022
  • Last date of submission of application: 4 March 2022

Cantonment Board Kamptee Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Chowkidar - 1 Post
  • Fitter - 1 Post

Download Cantonment Board Kemptee Recruitment 2022 Notification

Cantonment Board Kamptee Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Chowkidar - 10th passed from a recognized Board. 

Fitter - 10th passed and ITI National Trade Certificate (NTC) or National Apprentice Certificate (NAC) in the Trade of Pipe Fitter/Plumber issued by Goverment. 

Cantonment Board Kamptee Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 21 to 30 years

Cantonment Board Kamptee Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale 

Chowkidar - S1: 15000-47600

Fitter - S6: 19900-63200

Cantonment Board Kamptee Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and skill test. 

How to apply for Cantonment Board Kamptee Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents in the office of Cantonment Board Kemptee on or before 4 March 2022 up to 1800 Hrs. Candidates are required to submit applications along with the Demand Draft to the Cheif Executive Officer, Office of Cantonment Board, Bungalow No. 40, Temple Road, Kamptee Cantonment District- Nagpur, State Maharashtra Pin - 441001. 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationCantonment Board Kamptee Recruitment 2022 for Chowkidar and Fitter Posts, 10th pass can apply
Notification Date7 Feb, 2022
Last Date of Submission4 Mar, 2022
CityHaridwar
StateUttarakhand
CountryIndia
Organization Office of the Cantonment Board
Education Qual Secondary, Other Qualifications
Functional Administration
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.