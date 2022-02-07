Cantonment Board Kamptee Recruitment 2022 for Chowkidar and Fitter Posts, 10th pass can apply

Cantonment Board Kamptee Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for Chowkidar and Fitter Posts. Check the application process, educational qualification, experience, salary and other details here.

Cantonment Board Kamptee Recruitment 2022: Cantonment Board Kemptee has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Chowkidar and Fitter for direct recruitment. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 4 March 2022.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 5 February 2022

Last date of submission of application: 4 March 2022

Cantonment Board Kamptee Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Chowkidar - 1 Post

Fitter - 1 Post

Download Cantonment Board Kemptee Recruitment 2022 Notification

Cantonment Board Kamptee Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Chowkidar - 10th passed from a recognized Board.

Fitter - 10th passed and ITI National Trade Certificate (NTC) or National Apprentice Certificate (NAC) in the Trade of Pipe Fitter/Plumber issued by Goverment.

Cantonment Board Kamptee Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 21 to 30 years

Cantonment Board Kamptee Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

Chowkidar - S1: 15000-47600

Fitter - S6: 19900-63200

Cantonment Board Kamptee Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and skill test.

How to apply for Cantonment Board Kamptee Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents in the office of Cantonment Board Kemptee on or before 4 March 2022 up to 1800 Hrs. Candidates are required to submit applications along with the Demand Draft to the Cheif Executive Officer, Office of Cantonment Board, Bungalow No. 40, Temple Road, Kamptee Cantonment District- Nagpur, State Maharashtra Pin - 441001.