Careers After AI: Top 5 Jobs For Future

Future AI Jobs: Artificial Intelligence has been the ‘Talk of the town’ after the arrival of generative artificial intelligence. Tools like ChatGPT, Google Bard, and Midjourney are powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI), which is trained on human-created content and can generate visuals or text in response to cues. It promises to automate many of the tasks we currently perform manually.
While this appears to be a boon, it has also prompted individuals to fear for their jobs. Indeed, in a paper on the effects of AI on economic growth, Goldman Sachs stated, "If generative AI delivers on its promised capabilities, the labour market could face significant disruption," estimating that 300 million jobs could be affected.
But, the most important factor with the arrival of AI is the generation of several jobs that it will create. According to the World Economic Forum, By the year 2025, AI will be capable of generating around 97 million jobs.
Here are top 5 jobs AI will create:
1. AI Trainer and Operator:
Courtesy: Medium
They will be responsible for:
- Training the AI by feeding it available Data
- Analyzing the Data
- Teach Conversational Interfaces to understand user inquiries and to provide relevant responses
2. AI Security Engineer:
They will be responsible for:
- Quality Check the AI data
- Ensure AI safety and security
- Ensure AI is safe from malware and viruses
- Eliminate harmful and dangerous content from AI
3. AI Prompt Engineer:
Courtesy: Analytics Insight
They will be responsible for:
- Designing more efficient AI algorithms
- Designing custom chips to train and run the models
- Developing, refining and reframing prompts or inputs for generative AI to reach more optimal results
4. Interface and Interaction Designers:
Courtesy: Mockplus Cloud
They will be responsible for:
- User experience (UX) designers for AI
- Crafting AI to adapt to a particular kind of user input (for example, typing or spoken voice)
- Development of personalized AI assistants, tutors or coaches
5. AI Content Creators:
Courtesy: Digital Nirvana
They will be responsible for:
- Rapidly produce in-depth content on a topic in any field or domain
- Mainly help the AI produce any type of content, be it cinema, article, books etc. potentially automatically generating any accompanying visual and audio media.