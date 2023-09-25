Careers After AI: Top 5 Jobs For Future

Future AI Jobs: The arrival of AI will affect the current jobs and we all have heard about it but it can generate several other jobs as well. According to the World Economic Forum, By the year 2025, AI will be capable of generating around 97 million jobs. Here are the top 5 jobs that AI will create.

Future AI Jobs: Artificial Intelligence has been the ‘Talk of the town’ after the arrival of generative artificial intelligence. Tools like ChatGPT, Google Bard, and Midjourney are powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI), which is trained on human-created content and can generate visuals or text in response to cues. It promises to automate many of the tasks we currently perform manually.

While this appears to be a boon, it has also prompted individuals to fear for their jobs. Indeed, in a paper on the effects of AI on economic growth, Goldman Sachs stated, "If generative AI delivers on its promised capabilities, the labour market could face significant disruption," estimating that 300 million jobs could be affected.

But, the most important factor with the arrival of AI is the generation of several jobs that it will create. According to the World Economic Forum, By the year 2025, AI will be capable of generating around 97 million jobs.

Here are top 5 jobs AI will create:

1. AI Trainer and Operator:

They will be responsible for:

Training the AI by feeding it available Data

Analyzing the Data

Teach Conversational Interfaces to understand user inquiries and to provide relevant responses

2. AI Security Engineer:

They will be responsible for:

Quality Check the AI data

Ensure AI safety and security

Ensure AI is safe from malware and viruses

Eliminate harmful and dangerous content from AI

3. AI Prompt Engineer:

They will be responsible for:

Designing more efficient AI algorithms

Designing custom chips to train and run the models

Developing, refining and reframing prompts or inputs for generative AI to reach more optimal results

4. Interface and Interaction Designers:

They will be responsible for:

User experience (UX) designers for AI

Crafting AI to adapt to a particular kind of user input (for example, typing or spoken voice)

Development of personalized AI assistants, tutors or coaches

5. AI Content Creators:

They will be responsible for: