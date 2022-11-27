CAT Cut Off 2022: Expected and Previous Years Cut Off Marks

CAT Cut Off 2022: Know all about CAT 2022 cutoff including determining factors, the difference between qualifying & final cutoff, the previous year & expected cut-offs for IIMs, Non-IIMs and top MBA colleges.

CAT Cut Off 2022: Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will be releasing the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 cutoff after the announcement of result. Before that, the IIMs release qualifying CAT cut-offs which are the minimum score criteria for MBA admission. The cut-off of CAT varies for each IIM. Candidates who meet the CAT 2022 cut off will be shortlisted for the admission process. Also, they must note that each IIM will have their individual cutoff and candidates will have to meet the same of the respective institute to get shortlisted for Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). Until the authorities release the official cut off, till then candidates can check the CAT expected cut off here.

CAT 2022 Cut Off for IIM Admission (Expected)

IIMs CAT cut off percentile IIM Ahmedabad 99-100 IIM Bangalore 99-100 IIM Calcutta 99 IIM Lucknow 97-98 IIM Indore 97-98 IIM Kozhikode 97-98 IIM Amritsar 95-96 IIM Nagpur 95-96 IIM Sambalpur 95-96 IIM Trichy 94-95 IIM Raipur 94-95 IIM Ranchi 94-95 IIM Kashipur 94-95 IIM Vizag 92-94 IIM Udaipur 92-94 IIM Bodhgaya 92-94

Qualifying CAT 2022 Expected Cut off of Different IIMs

IIMs Qualifying CAT cut-offs IIM Ahmedabad 85 IIM Bangalore 85 IIM Calcutta 85 IIM Indore 90 IIM Kozhikode 85 IIM Lucknow 90 IIM Amritsar 90 IIM Nagpur 85 IIM Sambalpur 93 IIM Trichy 93 IIM Raipur 93 IIM Ranchi 90 IIM Kashipur 94 IIM Vizag 80 IIM Udaipur 93 IIM Bodhgaya 93 IIM Shillong 75 IIM Sirmaur 93 IIM Rohtak 95 IIM Nagpur 85

CAT 2022 Expected Cut Off for Top MBA Colleges

Top MBA College CAT Cut Offs (percentile) FMS, Delhi 98-99 SPJIMR, Mumbai 95-99 IMT, Ghaziabad 95-97 JBIMS, Mumbai 96 XIM, Bhubaneshwar 91 GIM Goa 85 K J Somaiya, Mumbai 86 IFMR, Chennai 80 IRMA, Anand 80 MICA, Ahmedabad 80 LIBA, Chennai 70 XIME, Bangalore 70

Final CAT 2022 Cut off

It is also called as IIM call cut off, this is the minimum percentage score set by IIMs to select candidates for the WAT/ GD-PI round. Meeting the final CAT cutoff 2021 does not mean that the candidate will be selected for admission. The final cutoff was fixed after CAT 2021 results were announced.

The final CAT cutoff has not been officially announced by any IIM or other top MBA institutes.

The final CAT cutoff will be 99+ percentile for all the best IIMs and 95+ percent for the new IIMs.

The final CAT 2022 cutoff contains sectional cut off and CAT overall percentile.

Previous Year’s Cutoff of CAT of Top IIMs

IIMs CAT 2019 Cutoff CAT 2020 Cutoff IIM Ahmedabad 81.53 99 IIM Bangalore 90+ 99 IIM Calcutta 95+ 99 IIM Lucknow 90+ 97+ IIM Indore 90 97+ IIM Kozhikode 95.5 97 to 98 IIM Nagpur 90 95+ IIM Trichy 96 94 IIM Raipur 90 to 94 94 IIM Ranchi 90 94 IIM Vizag 90 92 IIM Udaipur 90 92 IIM Bodhgaya 90+ 92 IIM Shillong 90 90 IIM Sirmaur 95 95 IIM Rohtak 90+ 95

