CAT Cut Off 2022: Expected and Previous Years Cut Off Marks

CAT Cut Off 2022: Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will be releasing the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 cutoff after the announcement of result. Before that, the IIMs release qualifying CAT cut-offs which are the minimum score criteria for MBA admission. The cut-off of CAT varies for each IIM. Candidates who meet the CAT 2022 cut off will be shortlisted for the admission process. Also, they must note that each IIM will have their individual cutoff and candidates will have to meet the same of the respective institute to get shortlisted for Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). Until the authorities release the official cut off, till then candidates can check the CAT expected cut off here.
CAT 2022 Cut Off for IIM Admission (Expected)
IIMs
CAT cut off percentile
IIM Ahmedabad
99-100
IIM Bangalore
99-100
IIM Calcutta
99
IIM Lucknow
97-98
IIM Indore
97-98
IIM Kozhikode
97-98
IIM Amritsar
95-96
IIM Nagpur
95-96
IIM Sambalpur
95-96
IIM Trichy
94-95
IIM Raipur
94-95
IIM Ranchi
94-95
IIM Kashipur
94-95
IIM Vizag
92-94
IIM Udaipur
|
92-94
IIM Bodhgaya
|
92-94
Qualifying CAT 2022 Expected Cut off of Different IIMs
IIMs
Qualifying CAT cut-offs
IIM Ahmedabad
85
IIM Bangalore
85
IIM Calcutta
85
IIM Indore
90
IIM Kozhikode
85
IIM Lucknow
90
IIM Amritsar
90
IIM Nagpur
85
IIM Sambalpur
93
IIM Trichy
93
IIM Raipur
93
IIM Ranchi
90
IIM Kashipur
94
IIM Vizag
80
IIM Udaipur
93
IIM Bodhgaya
93
IIM Shillong
75
IIM Sirmaur
93
IIM Rohtak
95
IIM Nagpur
85
CAT 2022 Expected Cut Off for Top MBA Colleges
Top MBA College
CAT Cut Offs (percentile)
FMS, Delhi
98-99
SPJIMR, Mumbai
95-99
IMT, Ghaziabad
95-97
JBIMS, Mumbai
96
XIM, Bhubaneshwar
91
GIM Goa
85
K J Somaiya, Mumbai
86
IFMR, Chennai
80
IRMA, Anand
80
MICA, Ahmedabad
80
LIBA, Chennai
70
XIME, Bangalore
70
Final CAT 2022 Cut off
It is also called as IIM call cut off, this is the minimum percentage score set by IIMs to select candidates for the WAT/ GD-PI round. Meeting the final CAT cutoff 2021 does not mean that the candidate will be selected for admission. The final cutoff was fixed after CAT 2021 results were announced.
- The final CAT cutoff has not been officially announced by any IIM or other top MBA institutes.
- The final CAT cutoff will be 99+ percentile for all the best IIMs and 95+ percent for the new IIMs.
- The final CAT 2022 cutoff contains sectional cut off and CAT overall percentile.
Previous Year’s Cutoff of CAT of Top IIMs
IIMs
CAT 2019 Cutoff
CAT 2020 Cutoff
IIM Ahmedabad
81.53
99
IIM Bangalore
90+
99
IIM Calcutta
95+
99
IIM Lucknow
90+
97+
IIM Indore
90
97+
IIM Kozhikode
95.5
97 to 98
IIM Nagpur
90
95+
IIM Trichy
96
94
IIM Raipur
90 to 94
94
IIM Ranchi
90
94
IIM Vizag
90
92
IIM Udaipur
90
92
IIM Bodhgaya
90+
92
IIM Shillong
90
90
IIM Sirmaur
95
95
IIM Rohtak
90+
95
