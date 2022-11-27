CAT Cut Off 2022: Expected and Previous Years Cut Off Marks

CAT Cut Off 2022: Know all about CAT 2022 cutoff including determining factors, the difference between qualifying & final cutoff, the previous year & expected cut-offs for IIMs, Non-IIMs and top MBA colleges.

CAT 2022 Expected Cut off
CAT Cut Off 2022: Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will be releasing the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 cutoff after the announcement of result. Before that, the IIMs release qualifying CAT cut-offs which are the minimum score criteria for MBA admission. The cut-off of CAT varies for each IIM. Candidates who meet the CAT 2022 cut off will be shortlisted for the admission process. Also, they must note that each IIM will have their individual cutoff and candidates will have to meet the same of the respective institute to get shortlisted for Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). Until the authorities release the official cut off, till then candidates can check the CAT expected cut off here. 

CAT 2022 Cut Off for IIM Admission (Expected) 

IIMs

CAT cut off percentile

IIM Ahmedabad

99-100

IIM Bangalore 

99-100

IIM Calcutta

99 

IIM Lucknow

97-98

IIM Indore

97-98

IIM Kozhikode

97-98

IIM Amritsar

95-96

IIM Nagpur

95-96

IIM Sambalpur

95-96

IIM Trichy

94-95

IIM Raipur

94-95 

IIM Ranchi

94-95 

IIM Kashipur

94-95 

IIM Vizag

92-94 

IIM Udaipur

92-94

IIM Bodhgaya

92-94 

Qualifying CAT 2022 Expected Cut off of Different IIMs 

IIMs

Qualifying CAT cut-offs

IIM Ahmedabad

85

IIM Bangalore

85

IIM Calcutta

85

IIM Indore

90

IIM Kozhikode

85

IIM Lucknow

90

IIM Amritsar

90

IIM Nagpur

85

IIM Sambalpur

93

IIM Trichy

93

IIM Raipur

93

IIM Ranchi

90

IIM Kashipur

94

IIM Vizag

80

IIM Udaipur

93

IIM Bodhgaya

93

IIM Shillong

75

IIM Sirmaur

93

IIM Rohtak

95

IIM Nagpur

85

CAT 2022 Expected Cut Off for Top MBA Colleges 

Top MBA College

CAT Cut Offs (percentile)

FMS, Delhi

98-99

SPJIMR, Mumbai

95-99

IMT, Ghaziabad

95-97

JBIMS, Mumbai

96

XIM, Bhubaneshwar

91

GIM Goa

85

K J Somaiya, Mumbai

86

IFMR, Chennai

80

IRMA, Anand

80

MICA, Ahmedabad

80

LIBA, Chennai

70

XIME, Bangalore

70

Final CAT 2022 Cut off 

It is also called as IIM call cut off, this is the minimum percentage score set by IIMs to select candidates for the WAT/ GD-PI round. Meeting the final CAT cutoff 2021 does not mean that the candidate will be selected for admission. The final cutoff was fixed after CAT 2021 results were announced.

  • The final CAT cutoff has not been officially announced by any IIM or other top MBA institutes.
  • The final CAT cutoff will be 99+ percentile for all the best IIMs and 95+ percent for the new IIMs.
  • The final CAT 2022 cutoff contains sectional cut off and CAT overall percentile.

Previous Year’s Cutoff of CAT of Top IIMs 

IIMs

CAT 2019 Cutoff

CAT 2020 Cutoff

IIM Ahmedabad

81.53

99

IIM Bangalore

90+

99

IIM Calcutta

95+

99

IIM Lucknow

90+

97+

IIM Indore

90

97+

IIM Kozhikode

95.5

97 to 98

IIM Nagpur

90

95+

IIM Trichy

96

94

IIM Raipur

90 to 94

94

IIM Ranchi

90

94

IIM Vizag

90

92

IIM Udaipur

90

92

IIM Bodhgaya

90+

92

IIM Shillong

90

90

IIM Sirmaur

95

95

IIM Rohtak

90+

95

Also Read: CAT 2022 Exam Analysis: Check Slot 3 Paper Review and Expected Cut Off

FAQ

What is CAT 2022 cut off?

Based on CAT cutoff, candidates get admission to different MBA colleges.

Is CAT cutoff same for every candidate?

No, the CAT cutoff is different for every candidate. It is released category wise.

What is the CAT cutoff range for new IIMs?

The CAT cutoff for newer IIMs is 90 to 95 percentile for the General category.

What is the CAT percentile?

CAT percentile refers to the number of candidates who have scored below him/her.
