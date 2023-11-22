Last Minute Tips to Crack the CAT 2023 Exam

Last Minute Tips to Crack CAT 2023 Exam: As the exam is just around the corner all the aspirants want to ace their preparation. So, in this article, we are going to discuss the last-minute preparation tips provided by experts.

Last Minute Tips to Crack CAT 2023 Exam: This year IIM Lucknow is going to conduct the CAT exam on 26th November at designated test centers spread across around 155 cities. The exam will be conducted in three sessions.

This year around 3.3 Lakh candidates applied for CAT 2023 which is significantly higher than the previous year. This remarkable surge in the number of candidate make the competition more intense. As the exam is just around the corner all the aspirants want to ace their preparation. So, in this article, we are going to discuss the last-minute preparation tips provided by the expert (Mr. Sai Kumar, Director T.I.M.E. Delhi.).



CAT 2023 Exam Pattern: Overview

Before discussing the last-minute study tips to crack the CAT exam let’s quickly go through the CAT 2023 exam pattern. Below we have tabulated the CAT 2023 exam pattern

CAT 2023 Exam Pattern Mode of Exam Online Section Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Quantitative Aptitude (QA) Total Number of Questions 66 Maximum Marks 198 Time Duration 120 minutes 40 minutes for each section

53 Minutes 20 Seconds for PwD candidates for each section. Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Type in the Answer (TITA) Marking scheme +3 for every correct answer

-1 for every incorrect answer

TITA has no negative marking

Last Minutes Preparation Strategy for CAT 2023

As the CAT 2023 exam is knocking the doors, the aspirants need to mold their preparation strategy accordingly. Now, the primary focus of the aspirant should be on mental conditioning as well as careful curation and calibration of the 120 minutes available to write the exam. Here, we are providing last-minute preparation tips that will definitely enhance your preparation and give you the confidence to crack the CAT exam.

How to Revise CAT Exam Key Concepts?

Revising key formulas and trying to internalize them. If you have notes from the last few months of preparation, use the same as a ready reference. You are suggested to stay in touch with things that you had already prepared rather than trying new things in the last few days.

Back Your Strengths

Alaway back your strengths. Every individual has their own strengths and weaknesses back your strengths and try to utilize them maximum. For example, if you are very good in LR and QA section, try to maximize them as each and every mark will open the gate of an IIM for you.

How CAT Mock Tests help in securing above 98 percentile

The mocks attempted one week prior to the CAT normally test the consistency, nerves, intelligence, and all the hard work you have put in over the last so many months. Treat these tests as your last few rehearsals before the CAT. Manage the sectional time effectively during the mock test. This practice will help you to efficiently utilize the time during the actual test. By now, candidates would know their exam timings. Always take complete mock tests in that time slot only. This will keep your body and brain ready for that particular shift timing and enhance your performance on the exam day.

Analyse Your Performance

After each mock test, analyse your performance and note down the areas of improvement. Identify patterns in your mistakes and work on wiping out them. Time management is crucial for success in the CAT exam so pay attention to it as well.

Work On Your Mistakes

Works on the mistakes that you figure out after analysing your mock test performance. But avoid starting any new concept now. Only work on the concepts that you have already covered and try not to make any mistakes in these concepts. During the exam, you have to do lengthy calculations in a short time. So maintain the calculation speed with accuracy. If you are making mistakes in calculation, work on it immediately and ensure that you will not lose any marks because of that

Take Proper Diet And Sleep

Mental acuity is directly connected to physical well-being. The candidates must maintain a healthy lifestyle and ensure they get adequate sleep and exercise to keep their body and mind fit. Follow a balanced and healthy diet. Take proper rest and adequate sleep, it will relax your mind.

How to Keep Yourself Calm, Confident, And Motivated for CAT Exam?

Apart from your subject knowledge, CAT exam checks your temperament as well. In the last few days before the exam, it becomes crucial to manage your stress and nervousness and keep yourself calm, confident, and motivated. Always be positive and stop overthinking, do the things that keep your mind relaxed like listening to soft music would be a good option or anything that you love to do. You can also watch motivational videos.

Above all else, remember that this is just another exam you are taking – thinking along these lines helps relieve pressure and keep one composed to ace the test.