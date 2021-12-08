CBSE Answer Key 2021-22 for Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Board Exam 2021-22 is available here. Check now along with the question paper (PDF) of CBSE Class 12 Business Studies board exam 2021-22.

Check CBSE Answer Key 2021-22 for Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Business Studies board exam 2021-22. CBSE conducted 12th Business studies board exam 2021-22 on 8th December. A team from Jagran Josh has collected the question paper & reviews from students one can download the question paper PDF from the link given below. Link to access the analysis of CBSE Class 12 Business Studies board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) is also available here.

CBSE Answer Key 2021-22: 12th Business Studies Board Exam (Term 1)

1. At times, a business may concentrate on producing goods with fewer resources but cannot achieve the targeted production. In such a case, the business is said to be :

(a) Effective but not efficient

(b) Efficient but not effective

(c) Both effective and efficient

(d) Neither effective nor efficient

Answer (b)

2. The process that initiates implementation of plans by clarifying jobs, working relationships and effectively deploying resources for attainment of identified and desired results is called:

(a) Coordination

(b) Management

(c) Organising

(d) Delegation

Answer: (c)

3. Which Marketing management philosophy lays emphasis on continuous improvement in the quality of the product?

(a) Production concept

(b) Product concept

(c) Marketing concept

(d) Social marketing concept

Answer: (b)

4. The objective of which of the following techniques of management is to determine the number of workers to be employed in an organization?

(a) Method study

(b) Motion study

(c) Time study

(d) Differential piece wage system

Answer: (c)

5. Which of the following is an element of political environment?

(a) Existing structure of the economy in terms of relative role of private and public sectors.

(b) Rise in the disposable income of people due to increase in the gross domestic product of a country.

(c) Legislations passed by the Government authorities.

(d) Attitude of the elected Government representatives towards business.

Answer: (d)

6. The function of marketing that involves physical movement of goods from one place to another is called :

(a) Promotion

(b) Transportation

(c) Storage and Warehousing

(d) Customer support services

Answer: (b)

7. Identify the principle of management given by Fayol according to which "The intent of this principle is to produce more and better work with the same effort.

(a) Division of work

(b) Unity of direction

(c) Scalar chain

(d) Equity

Answer: (a)

8. Which product-related decision is concerned with providing detailed information about the product on its package ?

(a) Branding

(b) Packaging

(c) Labeling

(d) Both Branding and Packaging

Answer: (c)

9. Which step in the process of 'Planning' function of management weighing pros and cons of each alternative?

(a) Developing Premises

(b) Identifying alternative courses of action

(c) Evaluating alternative courses

(d) Selecting an alternative

Answer:

10. The element of delegation which relates to the obligation of a subordinate to properly perform the assigned duty is known as:

(a) Authority

(b) Responsibility

(c) Accountability

(d) Centralisation