CBSE 12th Business Studies (Term 1) Board Exam 2021-22: Balanced Paper - Check Analysis, Review, Answer Key & Updates

CBSE: On 8th December, the Central Board of Secondary Education has conducted Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Business Studies board exam 2021-22. Check analysis, review, question paper PDF, answer key of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Business Studies board exam 2021-22. A team from Jagran Josh has collected feedback and the question paper of CBSE Class 12 Business Studies (Term 1) board exam 2021-22. Many students who took this exam today told us that the difficulty level of the exam was moderate and the paper was balanced. One can download the question paper of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Business Studies board exam 2021-22 from the link given below. Answer Key of CBSE Class 12 Business Studies board exam, 2021-22 is also available here.

CBSE 12th Business Studies (Term 1) Board Exam 2021-22: Paper Pattern

This question paper has three sections. More details about each section are given below

- Section A (Has 24 questions): Students Needed To Attempt Any 20 Questions.

- Section B (Has 24 questions): Students Needed To Attempt Any 20 Questions.

- Section C (Has 12 questions): Students Needed To Attempt Any 10 Questions.

All questions carry equal marks & no mark is deducted for incorrect response.

CBSE 12th Business Studies (Term 1) Board Exam 2021-22: Reviews

Here is the summary of feedback from students who took the Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Business Studies board exam 2021-22 on 8th December.

- Difficulty level of the paper: Moderate

- All questions were asked from the syllabus of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Business Studies board exam 2021-22

- CBSE 12th Business Studies paper pattern was similar to the latest CBSE sample paper (Term 1 Class 12 Business Studies board exam 2021-22)

- A few questions were also based on NCERT textbook, CBSE Sample Paper, CBSE questions bank

More updates will be available here shortly.