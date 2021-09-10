Sample Paper 2021-22 for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Board Exam 2021-22 Released: Download Now With CBSE Marking Scheme 2021-22

Sample Paper 2021-22 for Class 12 Business Studies board exam 2021-22 is available here for download in PDF format. Check & prepare for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies board exam 2021-22.

Sample Paper 2021-22 for Class 12 Business Studies board exam 2021-22 is available here for download in PDF format. Marking Scheme for Class 12 Business Studies is also available here and it contains answers for all the questions. Link to download CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Paper 2021-22 is given at the end of this article.

CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) for 10th, 12th With Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021-22 Released: Download PDF Now!

9th, 10th, 11th, 12th - Revised & Reduced CBSE Syllabus Term 1 & 2 (Combined): Science, Commerce, Arts

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Question Paper 2021-22: Term 1

Time: 90 minutes Max. Marks: 40

General instructions:

1. The Question Paper contains 3 sections.

2. Section A has 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

3. Section B has 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

4. Section C has 12 questions. Attempt any 10 questions.

5. All questions carry equal marks.

6. There is NO negative marking.

Section - A

1. “What distinguishes a successful manager from a less successful one is the ability to put the principles into practice.” Which aspect of the nature of management is highlighted in the above statement?

a) Management as a science

b) Management as an art

c) Management as a profession

d) Management is an intangible force.

2. ____________ provides a rational approach for setting objectives and developing appropriate courses of action for achieving predetermined objectives.

(a) Directing

(b) Staffing

(c) Planning

(d) Controlling

3. Marketing mix is the set of _____________________ that the firm uses to pursue its marketing objectives in the target market.

(a) Production tools

(b) Promotional tools

(c) Marketing tools

(d) Selling tools

4. Which level of management is responsible for the welfare and survival of the organisation?

(a) Top level of management

(b) Middle level of management

(c) Supervisory level

(d) Both (b) and (c)

5. Name the principle of management given by Fayol which when applied would mean that the workers and management both honour their commitments without any prejudice towards one another.

(a) Discipline

(b) Mental Revolution

(c) Remuneration of employees

(d) Scalar chain

6. A brand or part of the brand that is given legal protection is called _____________

(a) Brand Mark

(b) Trademark

(c) Brand

(d) Brand name

7. Identify the dimension of the characteristic of management- “it is multidimensional”, which specifies that the task of management is to make the strengths of human resources effective and their weaknesses irrelevant towards achieving the organisation's objectives.

(a) Management of work

(b) Management of people

(c) Management of operations

(d) Management of goals

.

.

.

For rest of the questions and answers, download CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Paper 20212-22 and CBSE Marking Scheme from the following links

Download CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Paper 2021-22 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Marking Scheme 2021-22 PDF