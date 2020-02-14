CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check list of barred items, which pen to use, timings & other details

CBSE Board Exam 2020 for main subjects of 10th & 12th are going to starting from 15 February. Many students have queries related to list of barred items, which pen to use, exam timing & other CBSE Board Exam 2020 rules and regulations. Here we have provided answers to all such queries. This article is very helpful for the students who are going to appear for main subjects of CBSE Board Exam 2020 (i.e. English, Science, Mathematics, Social Science etc).

CBSE Sample Papers 2020 for 10th & 12th with Answers & Marking Schemes: All Subjects

Exam timings of CBSE Board Exam 2020:

As per CBSE’s instructions, entry in the Exam Center will be from 9 AM to 10 AM only. No candidate shall be allowed thereafter.

Question papers will be distributed between 10:00 AM to 10:15 AM. After 10:15 AM, students will be allowed to read question paper.

After 10:30 AM, students can write answers in their answer booklets. The exams will be over at 01:30 PM.

Which pen to use in CBSE Board Exam 2020?

As per CBSE’s guidelines, candidate is advised to carry only BLUE/ROYAL BLUE BALL POINT/GEL/FOUNTAIN pen.

Students often ask, “Can we use black pen in CBSE board exam 2020?”

Answer is NO, you can’t use BLACK colour while writing answer in answer booklet.

List of barred items in CBSE board exam 2020:

• Mobile & other electronic items are not allowed inside examination hall.

• Students are not allowed to carry any Printed/Written Material inside the examination hall.

• Students are not allowed to Food Items/Snacks inside the examination hall (some exceptions to diabetic students).

Students often ask, "are watches allowed in cbse board exams?" or "is watch allowed in cbse board exam?"

No, watches and other electronic items are banned so students are not advised to take risk.

What students can carry inside examination hall?

Royal Blue Ball Point/Gel/Fountain pen, pencil, eraser, scale, sharpener, geometry instruments, colors, brushes, admit card & I-card etc in a transparent pouch.

CBSE Board Exam 2020 rules and regulations & important instructions

• Entry in the Exam Center will be from 9 AM to 10 AM only. No candidate shall be allowed thereafter.

• Candidate is advised to carry only BLUE/ROYAL BLUE BALL POINT/GEL/FOUNTAIN pen.

• Candidate is advised to carry only permissible items at the examination center as given in Admit Card.

• Regular candidates should come for examination in school uniform only. Private candidates to wear light clothes only.

• Candidate will only appear in subjects offered by him/her.

• Candidate should occupy the seat allotted to him/her against the roll number.

• Candidate should read the instructions carefully given in Answer Book band Question Paper.

• Candidate should fill in relevant and correct details in Answer Book band Question Paper.

• Candidate should not indulge in any unfair practice. If found, will be booked under unfair means (UFM) category and action will be taken as per rules of the board.

• Do not spread rumors by posting fake messages/videos on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and other Social Media Platforms.

Best wishes for your CBSE Board Exams 2020.

CBSE 10th Board Exam Date Sheet 2020 Released: Check CBSE Class 10 Time Table