CBSE Board Exam 2020: CBSE Resumes Student Tele-Counselling Service

CBSE Board Exam 2020: To support students preparing for CBSE board exams 2020, the board is resuming its free of cost tele-counselling service from 1 June onwards. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has tweeted a press release from its official Twitter handle.

As per another latest updates, the pending papers of CBSE board exams 2020 (Class 10th and 12th) are going to start from 1st July, in India. Along with this, CBSE has also decided to resume the free of cost tele-counselling service for students from 9:30 AM to 5:30 pm (07 Days a Week, starting from 01.06.2020 up to 15.07.2020).

CBSE Psychological helpline will have 2 specialities: IVRS & Live counselling which will be accessible on toll-free number 1800-11-8004. Common queries will be answered by teleoperators. Other than that 73 counsellors & principals will be available for live psychological counselling in India.

Although CBSE will not hold exams in foreign schools, 21 volunteer principals & counsellors will, however, remain available for students outside India at Sultanate Of Oman, Singapore, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Nepal, Kuwait and USA.

CBSE will continue to provide the IVRS facility as there are several benefits of accessing pre-recorded information anytime, anywhere & even multiple times The students & guardians can get information on CBSE board exams including tips for better preparation, managing exam anxiety and time, contact details of CBSE offices, FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions).

New Segment on IVRS in Times of COVID

✓ Important FAQs for students on Exams during Covid-19

✓ Useful tips for students & parents for exam centres during Covid-19

✓ COVID - 19 Daily Protocol

✓ Self-care during COVID - 19

✓ Learning from Home in Covid-19 times

The widespread COVID-19 has harshly impacted lives & systems across the world. It has prompted the board to provide help for the mental well-being of students & parents amidst cancellation of exams, disruption of regular schooling & compulsory lockdown.

It will be for the 4th time this year that CBSE will be providing the counselling facility.

1. The 23rd CBSE annual pre-exam psychological Counselling had started from 01.02.2020.

2. A dedicated additional free of cost CBSE helpline for students and general masses was also pressed into service during the Lockdown period primarily to create awareness and deal with the pandemic CoronaVirus.

3. The board further provided counselling to the students stranded in hostels of affiliated schools from 01.04.20 to 14.04.20 thus constantly working to mitigate students' problems and ensure their mental well-being in the times of uncertainty.