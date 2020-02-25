The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 English Examination on 23 March, 2019. Download the CBSE Class 10 English (Communicative) Question Paper 2019 in PDF format from the link given in this article. We also prepared an analysis of the difficulty level of the paper and collected students' reaction about the same. This analysis can be helpful to know what can be expected from the upcoming English exam.

In CBSE Board Exam 2019, most of the students who wrote their English paper felt that all the questions in the paper were easy to understand and were straightforward.

Watch Live Video to know students’ reactions and for CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2019

The CBSE Class 10 English Communicative question paper consisted of total 11 questions divided into three Sections:

Section A – Reading (20 Marks )

Section B – Writing and Grammar (30 marks)

Section C – Literature (30 marks)

All the questions were compulsory however internal choices were there in a few questions of section-B and Section-C.

CBSE Class 10 English (Communicative) Paper 2019 carried a total of 80 marks and additional 20 marks were kept for Internal Assessment. Complete question paper can be checked below to get an idea about what type and nature of questions asked in the board exams.

Here’s a snapshot from the CBSE Class 10 English Communicative Question Paper 2019:

