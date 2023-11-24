CBSE Class 10 English 2024 Competency Based Questions Answers, PDF Download

Class 10 English Competency Test Items: This article brings to you competency-based questions and answers for Class 10 English. These competency test items will further help you in developing your mind toward building practical knowledge. It will also help you in solving competency-based questions in the exam.

CBSE Class 10 English Competency Based Questions: CBSE, the national education board has brought you yet another important study material to strengthen your preparation for the annual examinations. Now, since the exam season is just around the corner, the board wants to ensure that its students are well-prepared for the exam. This time, CBSE has brought a lot of changes in its curriculum and assessment patterns. All of these updations have been brought under implementation after a thorough analysis of the requirements of the current generation. One such updation is the introduction of 50% competency-based questions in your annual examinations. To ensure you understand the importance of competency-based questions and answers, the board has uploaded the competency-based test items for all students of Classes 6 to 10. Here, students can find the competency-based test items for Class 10 English.

Students of Class 10 who are going to sit for their board exams in 2024 are requested to kindly check the Class 10 English Competency-based questions and answers, CBSE English competency-based assessments, and Competency-based evaluation in English to inform students about all the significant details related to the question paper, thus improving their results in the final exam.

CBSE Class 10 English Competency Based Questions and Answers 2024

Find attached the chapter-wise CBSE Class 10 English Competency-Based questions and answers in the table below. The first column consists of all the questions followed by the answer key to each question. Students can download these competency-based test items at their convenience, using the links attached in the table.

For complete Class 10 English Competency Based Test Items PDF download link, click on the link below

CBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2024

It is important for students to be aware of their curriculum before they take a step ahead in their academic journey. The syllabus consists of the list of chapters and topics to be studied for the final exam. We would like to advise students to keep checking the board website for updates on the curriculum and assessment pattern.

A Letter to God Nelson Mandela - Long Walk to Freedom Two Stories About Flying From the Diary of Anne Frank Glimpses of India Mijbil the Otter Madam Rides the Bus The Sermon at Benares The Proposal (Play)

For complete Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-2024, click on the PDF link below

How to Download Class 10 English Competency Based Test Items PDF

The complete process to download Class 10 English Competency-Based Test Items in PDF format has been attached below. Follow the step-wise instructions for easy download of Class 10 English Competency-based questions and answers.

Step 1: Log in to CBSE’s academic website

Step 2: Click on the Assessment option in the menu bar

Step 3: Scroll through the page to find ‘Curriculum Aligned Competency Based Test Items’

Step 4: Choose English subject

Step 5: Click on Class 10 from the dropdown box

Step 6: Click on the downward arrow sign at the top right corner of the PDF

