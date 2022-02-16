CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2022 (Term 2): Check Important Very Short Answer Type Questions for First Flight; Download in PDF

Important 2 marks questions form CBSE Class 10 English Book - First Flight are provided here for students practice quality questions and be well-prepared for their Term 2 Board Exam. The chapter-wise important questions are provided in PDF format.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Board Exams are approaching and will be conducted in April 2022. Thus students have got two months exam preparation period which they must use in the most effective way. For English paper, students must emphasize preparing the literature part as it carries the highest weightage of 20 marks for the Term 2 Exam. They should prepare by practicing important questions to do well in this section and score full marks. We have provided below important very short answer type questions for all chapters of Class 10 English Book - First Flight. These questions are prepared by experienced teachers. Answers to all questions are also provided for reference. Download the chapters-wise important questions and practice all of them to score good marks in your English paper.

Check CBSE Class 10 English (First Flight) Important 2 Marks Questions for Term 2 Exam below:

Chapter - Glimpses of India

1. What are the elders in Goa nostalgic about?

Answer: The elders in Goa are nostalgic about the good old Portuguese days and their love of bread and loaves. The writer says that the eaters of the loaves have left but the makers still exist.

2. How do we get to know that the makers of bread still exist?

Answer: The narrator states that the eaters of loaves might have vanished but the makers are still there. They say that those age-old, time-tested furnaces still exist and the fire in the furnaces has not yet been extinguished.

3. Who invites the comment –“ he is dressed like a pader? ”Why ?

Answer: Any person who is wearing a half pant which reaches just below the knees invites this comment. This is because the baker, known as a pader, used to dress like that.

4. What did the bakers wear -i) in the Portuguese days ? ii) when the author was young?

Answer: (i)The bakers were usually dressed up in a peculiar dress called Kabai. It was a single piece long frock reaching down to the knees.

(ii) During his childhood days, the author saw the bakers wearing shirt and trousers which were shorter than full length ones and longer than half pants.

5. Is bread an important part of Goan life? How do you know this?

Answer: Bread is still an important part of Goan life. Marriage gifts are meaningless and a party or a feast loses its charm without bread. Sandwiches are important for a daughter’s engagement. This shows the fact that the bread makers are still there.

Chapter - The Sermon at Benares

1. Who was Gautama Buddha? When and where was he born?

Answer: Gautama Buddha was a Prince who was named Siddhartha Gautama by his parents. He was born in 563 B.C. in North India. He had been shielded from the sufferings of the world.

2. Why did Prince Siddhartha leave the palace and become a monk?

Answer: While going out for hunting Prince Siddhartha saw a sick man, an aged man and then a funeral procession. Then he saw a beggar begging for alms. These sights mourned him very much. He realised that the world is full of sorrows. He thus turned into a monk.

3. What is a sermon? Is it different from a lecture or a talk?

Answer: A sermon is a spoken or written address on a religious or moral subject. It is a serious talk. It is different from a lecture or a talk. It is because a lecture or a talk can be on anything. A sermon has to be on religion or a moral subject.

4. What did the Buddha do after he had attained enlightenment?

Answer: When Buddha attained enlightenment, he started preaching and telling people about life and its meaning. He spread his preaching far and wide. He shared his knowledge with people through his teachings.

5. Why was Kisa Gotami sad? What did she do in her hour of grief?

Answer: Kisa Gotami was sad because her only son had died. In her hour of grief, she went from house to house in search of a medicine to cure him. She had become selfish in wanting her son back.

