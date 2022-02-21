CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Exam 2022: Check Poems Important Questions for Quick Revision and Good Score

Check important questions and answers for CBSE Class 10 English Poetry chapters. These questions are best to prepare for the Class 10 English Term 2 Board Exam 2022.

Poem - Amanda

1. How old do you think Amanda is? How do you know this?

Answer: Amanda’s age could be between 10-12 years old. We can guess this because of the reference to mermaid or Rapunzel. These stories are read by children of age group of 10-12 years. Amanda’s mother also makes a reference to acne, which appears during adolescence.

2. Why is Amanda getting scolded for having chocolate?

Answer: Amanda is getting scolded for having chocolates as previously it had caused her acne.

3. What can you depict of Amanda’s nature?

Answer: Amanda is a moody girl. She is nagged most of the time. She often escapes from reality and goes into an imaginary world.

4. Why does Amanda want to be Rapunzel?

Answer: Amanda wants to be Rapunzel because she wants to live a rare and tranquil life in tower like Rapunzel.

5. What could Amanda do if she were a mermaid?

Answer: The little girl Amanda wants to be a mermaid and the only resident of the beautiful green sea. She thinks that her life will be very relaxing in the sea and she will be taken away with the

currents of water.

6. Who do you think is speaking to her?

Answer: One of her parents is speaking to her. Most probably it is her mother. In a traditional

household mother is held responsible for the conduct of child.

7. What does the girl yearn for? What does this poem tell you about Amanda?

Answer: A girl like Amanda yearns for freedom and space for herself. She likes to be let alone

and does not like to be questioned or nagged at.

8. Is Amanda a student? How do you know?

Answer: Yes, Amanda is a student because she is asked to complete her homework.

9. What does the line “never let down my bright hair” tell us about Amanda?

Ans: It tells us that Amanda does not want anybody to come up and spoil the silence or disturb her in any way.

10. The reader sympathises with the speaker in the poem. Support this opinion with a reason.

Answer: The speaker, probably her mother, is worried about her posture, skin, and school homework. But, Amanda gives her a deaf ear which makes the reader sympathizes with the speaker.

