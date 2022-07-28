CBSE Class 10 IT (402) Syllabus 2022-2023: Download To Check Curriculum Details for Theory & Practical

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Syllabus 2022-2023 is available here for download in PDF. This is the revised CBSE Syllabus that will be followed in CBSE Board Exams 2023. Go through the complete syllabus to know the prescribed content for theory and practical examination. Check the unit-wise weightage for effective exam preparations. Follow this latest and revised syllabus to prepare for the CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Board Exam 2023.
CBSE Class 10 Information Technology (Code No. 402) Course Structure 2022-2023:
Part A
|
UNITS
|
NO. OF HOURS for Theory and Practical 200
|
MAX. MARKS for Theory and Practical 100
|
Employability Skills
|
|
|
Unit 1: Communication Skills-II*
|
10
|
-
|
Unit 2: Self-Management Skills-II
|
10
|
3
|
Unit 3: ICT Skills-II
|
10
|
3
|
Unit 4: Entrepreneurial Skills-II
|
15
|
4
|
Unit 5: Green Skills-II*
|
05
|
-
|
Total
|
50
|
10
Part B
|
SUBJECT-SPECIFIC SKILLS
|
Theory (In Hours)
|
Practicals (In Hours)
|
Marks
|
Unit 1: Digital Documentation (Advanced)
|
12
|
18
|
8
|
Unit 2: Electronic Spreadsheet (Advanced)
|
15
|
23
|
10
|
Unit 3: Database Management System
|
18
|
27
|
12
|
Unit 4: Web Applications and Security
|
15
|
22
|
10
|
Total
|
60
|
90
|
40
Part C
|
PRACTICAL WORK - Practical Examination
|
● Advanced Documentation
|
5 Marks
|
20
|
● Advanced Spreadsheets
|
5 Marks
|
● Databases
|
10 Marks
|
● Viva Voce
|
10 Marks
|
10
|
Total
|
|
30 Marks
Part D
|
PROJECT WORK/FIELD VISIT
Any Interdisciplinary Real World Case Study to be taken. Summarized data reports of same can be presented in base. Input should be taken using forms and output should be done using reports using base. Documentation of the case study should be presented using writer.
|
|
10
|
PORTFOLIO/ PRACTICAL FILE:
(Portfolio should contain printouts of the practical done using Writer, Calc and Base with minimum 5 problems of each)
|
|
10
|
Total
|
|
20
|
GRAND TOTAL
|
200 No. Of Hours
|
100 Marks
Note: * marked units are to be assessed through Internal Assessment/ Student Activities. They are not to be assessed in Theory Exams
DETAILED CURRICULUM/ TOPICS:
Part-A: EMPLOYABILITY SKILLS
|
S. No.
|
Units
|
Duration in Hours
|
1.
|
Unit 1: Communication Skills-II*
|
10
|
2.
|
Unit 2: Self-Management Skills-II
|
10
|
3.
|
Unit 3: Information and Communication Technology Skills-II
|
10
|
4.
|
Unit 4: Entrepreneurial Skills-II
|
15
|
5.
|
Unit 5: Green Skills-II*
|
05
|
|
Total
|
50
Note: * marked units are to be assessed through Internal Assessment/ Student Activities. They are not to be assessed in Theory Exams.
The detailed curriculum/ topics to be covered under Part A: Employability Skills can be downloaded from CBSE website.
Part-B – SUBJECT SPECIFIC SKILLS
|
S. No.
|
Units
|
Duration in Hours
|
1
|
Unit 1: Digital Documentation (Advanced)
|
30
|
2
|
Unit 2: Electronic Spreadsheet (Advanced)
|
38
|
3
|
Unit 3: Database Management System
|
45
|
4
|
Unit 4: Web Applications and Security
|
37
|
|
TOTAL DURATION
|
150
To check the content to be covered in each unit for the theory and practical along with the learning outcomes and other curriculum details, check the full syllabus from the link mentioned below:
|
CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Syllabus 2022-2023: Download in PDF