CBSE Class 10 IT (402) Syllabus 2022-2023: Download To Check Curriculum Details for Theory & Practical

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Syllabus 2022-2023 is available here for download in PDF. This is the revised CBSE Syllabus that will be followed in CBSE Board Exams 2023. Go through the complete syllabus to know the prescribed content for theory and practical examination. Check the unit-wise weightage for effective exam preparations. Follow this latest and revised syllabus to prepare for the CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Board Exam 2023.

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology (Code No. 402) Course Structure 2022-2023:

Part A

UNITS

NO. OF HOURS for Theory and Practical 200

MAX. MARKS for Theory and Practical 100

Employability Skills

 

 

Unit 1: Communication Skills-II*

10

-

Unit 2: Self-Management Skills-II

10

3

Unit 3: ICT Skills-II

10

3

Unit 4: Entrepreneurial Skills-II

15

4

Unit 5: Green Skills-II*

05

-

Total

50

10

Part B

SUBJECT-SPECIFIC SKILLS

Theory (In Hours)

Practicals (In Hours)

Marks

Unit 1: Digital Documentation (Advanced)

12

18

8

Unit 2: Electronic Spreadsheet (Advanced)

15

23

10

Unit 3: Database Management System

18

27

12

Unit 4: Web Applications and Security

15

22

10

Total

60

90

40

Part C

PRACTICAL WORK - Practical Examination

● Advanced Documentation

5 Marks

20

● Advanced Spreadsheets

5 Marks

● Databases

10 Marks

● Viva Voce

10 Marks

10

Total

 

30 Marks

Part D

PROJECT WORK/FIELD VISIT 

Any Interdisciplinary Real World Case Study to be taken. Summarized data reports of same can be presented in base. Input should be taken using forms and output should be done using reports using base. Documentation of the case study should be presented using writer.

 

10

PORTFOLIO/ PRACTICAL FILE:

(Portfolio should contain printouts of the practical done using Writer, Calc and Base with minimum 5 problems of each)

 

10

Total

 

20

GRAND TOTAL

200 No. Of Hours

100 Marks

Note: * marked units are to be assessed through Internal Assessment/ Student Activities. They are not to be assessed in Theory Exams

DETAILED CURRICULUM/ TOPICS:

Part-A: EMPLOYABILITY SKILLS

S. No.

 Units

Duration in Hours

1.

Unit 1: Communication Skills-II*

10

2.

Unit 2: Self-Management Skills-II

10

3.

Unit 3: Information and Communication Technology Skills-II

10

4.

Unit 4: Entrepreneurial Skills-II

15

5.

Unit 5: Green Skills-II*

05

 

Total

50

Note: * marked units are to be assessed through Internal Assessment/ Student Activities. They are not to be assessed in Theory Exams.

The detailed curriculum/ topics to be covered under Part A: Employability Skills can be downloaded from CBSE website.

Part-B – SUBJECT SPECIFIC SKILLS

S. No.

Units

Duration in Hours

1

Unit 1: Digital Documentation (Advanced)

30

2

Unit 2: Electronic Spreadsheet (Advanced)

38

3

Unit 3: Database Management System

45

4

Unit 4: Web Applications and Security

37

 

TOTAL DURATION

150

To check the content to be covered in each unit for the theory and practical along with the learning outcomes and other curriculum details, check the full syllabus from the link mentioned below:

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Syllabus 2022-2023: Download in PDF

  

