CBSE Class 10 Thai Sample Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022: Check Questions & Answers for Last Minute Revision

CBSE Class 10 students with Thai as one of their language subjects can check here the latest CBSE sample paper for the subject. The CBSE Class 10 Thai sample paper and marking scheme are quite helpful to prepare for the CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022.

CBSE Class 10 Thai Sample Paper 2022: CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exams would start from 26th April, 2022. On the first day, there will be papers of some of the additional subjects offered in CBSE class 10. On the same day, the examination of CBSE Class 10 Thai subject will be conducted. To help students who will write their Thai paper on 26th April, we have provided below the CBSE Sample Paper and CBSE Marking Scheme for the subject. The sample paper and marking scheme have been officially released by the board to help students understand the paper pattern and format of questions for the CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022. Students must practice the latest CBSE Class 10 Thai Sample Paper to get acquainted with design of the paper and have an idea of questions to prepare for the CBSE Class 10 Thai Term 2 Exam 2022:

Format of the CBSE Class 10 Thai Paper will be as follows:

The Question Paper is divided into 4 sections.

Section A Reading Comprehension 10 Marks (6 + 4) Section B Grammar 10 Marks (2 + 2 + 2 + 2 + 2) Section C Writing 10 Marks (5 + 5) Section D Culture and Civilization 10 Marks (2 + 2 + 2 + 2 + 2)

Time Allowed: 2 Hours

Maximum Marks: 40

CBSE Class 10 Subject-Wise Sample Papers for Term 2 Exam 2022

Check CBSE Class 10 Thai Sample Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022 below:

CBSE Class 10 Subject-Wise Long & Short Answer Questions for Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 Subject-Wise Practice Papers for Term 2 Exam 2022

.

.

.

Download the complete sample paper and its marking scheme from the following links:

Also Read:

CBSE Class 10 Most Important Resources to Score Above 90% in Term 2 Exam 2022