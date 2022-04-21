CBSE Class 10 Thai Sample Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022: Check Questions & Answers for Last Minute Revision

CBSE Class 10 Thai Sample Paper 2022: CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exams would start from 26th April, 2022. On the first day, there will be papers of some of the additional subjects offered in CBSE class 10. On the same day, the examination of CBSE Class 10 Thai subject will be conducted. To help students who will write their Thai paper on 26th April, we have provided below the CBSE Sample Paper and CBSE Marking Scheme for the subject. The sample paper and marking scheme have been officially released by the board to help students understand the paper pattern and format of questions for the CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022. Students must practice the latest CBSE Class 10 Thai Sample Paper to get acquainted with design of the paper and have an idea of questions to prepare for the CBSE Class 10 Thai Term 2 Exam 2022:
Format of the CBSE Class 10 Thai Paper will be as follows:
The Question Paper is divided into 4 sections.
|
Section A
|
Reading Comprehension
|
10 Marks (6 + 4)
|
Section B
|
Grammar
|
10 Marks (2 + 2 + 2 + 2 + 2)
|
Section C
|
Writing
|
10 Marks (5 + 5)
|
Section D
|
Culture and Civilization
|
10 Marks (2 + 2 + 2 + 2 + 2)
Time Allowed: 2 Hours
Maximum Marks: 40
CBSE Class 10 Subject-Wise Sample Papers for Term 2 Exam 2022
Check CBSE Class 10 Thai Sample Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022 below:
CBSE Class 10 Subject-Wise Long & Short Answer Questions for Term 2 Exam 2022
CBSE Class 10 Subject-Wise Practice Papers for Term 2 Exam 2022
.
.
.
Download the complete sample paper and its marking scheme from the following links:
|
CBSE Class 10 Thai
Also Read:
CBSE Class 10 Most Important Resources to Score Above 90% in Term 2 Exam 2022