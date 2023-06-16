CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Deleted CBSE Applied Mathematics Syllabus for Class 11 : Get here the in-depth elaboration on the deleted Applied Mathematics topics from the latest CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Syllabus. Download the 2023-24 Applied Mathematics syllabus and sample paper for better preparation.

CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Syllabus 2023-24: After the COVID-19 pandemic the world has adopted a lot of changes. The educational sector has also introduced modifications to enhance student engagement and performance. The National Education Policy introduced in 2020 has guided the educational boards to make changes that are in the favour of students. Following the guidelines of National Education Policy 2020 the educational boards, especially the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have revised the syllabus. Now the new syllabus is short as compared to the previous one and adheres to only the major topics while avoiding any repetition.

Students and teachers may find difficulty in knowing what exactly has been deleted from the syllabus of Applied Mathematics. To solve this query of yours we have designed this article that will tell you what topics from CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths 2023-24 have been deleted.

Check: Revised CBSE Class 11 Applied Maths syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Deleted Syllabus 2023-2024

As per the revised Applied Mathematics syllabus 2023-24, CBSE has kept the unit count same which is eight and the deletion is done within these units. Out of all these eight units, a total of 10 topics have been deleted to make the syllabus crisp and short. Check the list of deleted topics in the table below.

Unit Number Unit Name Deleted Topics 1 NUMBERS, QUANTIFICATION AND NUMERICAL APPLICATIONS



Numbers & Quantification 1.1 Prime Numbers, Encryptions using Prime Numbers 1.3 Complex Numbers (Preliminary Idea Only) 2 ALGEBRA Relations 2.10 Types of Relations Permutations and Combinations 2.18 Circular permutation 2.19 Permutations with restrictions 3 MATHEMATICAL REASONING 3.1 Mathematical reasoning 4 CALCULUS 4.9 Tangent line and Equation of tangent 5 PROBABILITY - 6 DESCRIPTIVE STATISTICS 6.1 Types of data 6.2 Data on various scales 6.3 Data Representation and data visualization 7 FINANCIAL MATHEMATICS - 8 COORDINATE GEOMETRY -

CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics List of Rationalised Content 2023-24

Not Published by NCERT

Also read:

Keywords: deleted syllabus of class 11 Applied Mathematics exercise wise 2023, deleted exercise of Applied Mathematics class 11, deleted syllabus of class 11 pdf, class 11 Applied Mathematics deleted syllabus pdf download, cbse Applied Mathematics syllabus for class 11 pdf, scope in Applied Mathematics

Image Caption: Get here the CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics deleted syllabus 2023-24







