Mind Maps for CBSE Class 11 Statistics for Economics Chapter 5 Measures of Central Tendency, Download PDF

CBSE Measures of Central Tendency Class 11 Mind Map: This article hands out Mind Maps for CBSE Class 11 Statistics for Economics Chapter 5, Measures of Central Tendency. A PDF download link has been attached here for the same. Students can also find links to other important study materials for Class 11 Economics, here. These mind maps have been created by considering CBSE’s latest syllabus 2023-2024.

This article presents multiple formulas, and calculation methods along with examples of different measurements used to calculate central tendency. Mode, Mean, Arithmetic mean, etc are some of these calculation methods. Students can easily memorize and find all these methods and formulas in the mind maps presented here.

Mind mapping is interesting but a hectic task. It can be time-consuming, exhaustive, confusing, and stressful at times. Thus, different mind-mapping software has been introduced for students to ease their work. These software are easy to use, less time-consuming, comparatively smooth and less confusing, opens doors to many creative ideas, and so on.

Mind Mapping Software:

Canva

MindMeister

Coggle

MindNode

Ayoa

Xmind

ClickUp

ConceptDraw

Mind Manager

Edraw Mind Map

Miro

Lucidchart

Mindly

Students can use any of the above-mentioned software for drawing mind maps, depending on their device and convenience.

Mind Maps for CBSE Class 11 Economics, Measures of Central Tendency are presented below:

To download mind maps in PDF, click on the link below

Download Mind Maps for Class 11 Economics Chapter 5

