CBSE Class 11 Economics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE has published the curriculum for the 2023 - 24 session year, and many topics have been dropped from the syllabus. Get here the detailed syllabus and rationalised topics for the CBSE class 11 Economics course.

Get here the CBSE Class 11 Economics deleted syllabus 2023-24
Get here the CBSE Class 11 Economics deleted syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2023-24: The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) is the foremost education body in India and has made available the latest syllabus for class 11. In the last few years, the CBSE board had trimmed and rationalised the syllabus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping in mind the positive feedback and reduced stress on students, the board has kept many of the changes.

It’s essential to know the latest and correct syllabus before you begin your preparation for the ongoing session year. The CBSE class 11 Economics syllabus has also been modified, and several topics have been altered or deleted. The NCERT books have been changed as well.

The rationalisation was a long-overdue step as many parts of the curriculum were outdated and needed updation. The rationalised syllabus will also allow students to focus more on extracurricular activities and sports in addition to studies. You can check the updated syllabus with all the rationalised topics below. But first, take a look at the complete 2023-24 CBSE class 11 Economics syllabus.

Career Counseling

CBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2023-24: Class 11th Economics Syllabus Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Economics Rationalized NCERT books

Check the list of topics and chapters removed from the NCERT economics books as part of the rationalization process below.

Statistics for Economics

Chapter

Page No.

Deleted/Dropped Topics

Chapter 6: Measures of Dispersion

74 - 90

Full Chapter

Indian Economic Development

Chapter

Page No.

Deleted/Dropped Topics

Chapter 4: Poverty

57 - 81

Full Chapter

Chapter 8: Infrastructure

139 - 161

Full Chapter

Updated Course Structure for the CBSE Class 11 Economics Curriculum

You can check the latest course structure for the CBSE Class 11 Economics syllabus here. Compared to the previous ones, the 2023-24 course structure is a bit different. The number of periods and marks distribution have been changed.

Units

Topic

Marks

Periods

Part A

Statistics for Economics

 

 

 

Introduction

15

10

 

Collection, Organisation and Presentation of Data

30

 

Statistical Tools and Interpretation

25

50

 

 

40

 

Part B

Introductory Microeconomics

 

 

 

Introduction

4

10

 

Consumer's Equilibrium and Demand

14

40

 

Producer Behaviour and Supply

14

35

 

Forms of Market and Price Determination under perfect competition with simple applications

8

25

 

 

40

 

 

 

 

200

Part C

Project Work

20

20

 

Unit

Unit Name

Deleted Topics

Added

Part A: Statistics for Economics

1

Introduction

No Change

-

2

Collection, Organisation and Presentation of Data

Sampling and Non-Sampling errors

-

3

Statistical Tools and Interpretation

Weighted mean

Measures of Dispersion

Simple aggregative method

Non-Repeated Ranks and Repeated Ranks

Part B: Introductory Microeconomics

4

Introduction

No Change

-

5

Consumer's Equilibrium and Demand

Total expenditure method

-

6

Producer Behaviour and Supply

No change

-

7

Forms of Market and Price Determination under perfect competition with simple applications

Other Market Forms - monopoly, monopolistic competition, oligopoly - their meaning and features

-

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next