CBSE Class 11 Economics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE has published the curriculum for the 2023 - 24 session year, and many topics have been dropped from the syllabus. Get here the detailed syllabus and rationalised topics for the CBSE class 11 Economics course.

CBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2023-24: The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) is the foremost education body in India and has made available the latest syllabus for class 11. In the last few years, the CBSE board had trimmed and rationalised the syllabus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping in mind the positive feedback and reduced stress on students, the board has kept many of the changes.

It’s essential to know the latest and correct syllabus before you begin your preparation for the ongoing session year. The CBSE class 11 Economics syllabus has also been modified, and several topics have been altered or deleted. The NCERT books have been changed as well.

The rationalisation was a long-overdue step as many parts of the curriculum were outdated and needed updation. The rationalised syllabus will also allow students to focus more on extracurricular activities and sports in addition to studies. You can check the updated syllabus with all the rationalised topics below. But first, take a look at the complete 2023-24 CBSE class 11 Economics syllabus.

CBSE Class 11 Economics Rationalized NCERT books

Check the list of topics and chapters removed from the NCERT economics books as part of the rationalization process below.

Statistics for Economics

Chapter Page No. Deleted/Dropped Topics Chapter 6: Measures of Dispersion 74 - 90 Full Chapter

Indian Economic Development

Chapter Page No. Deleted/Dropped Topics Chapter 4: Poverty 57 - 81 Full Chapter Chapter 8: Infrastructure 139 - 161 Full Chapter

Updated Course Structure for the CBSE Class 11 Economics Curriculum

You can check the latest course structure for the CBSE Class 11 Economics syllabus here. Compared to the previous ones, the 2023-24 course structure is a bit different. The number of periods and marks distribution have been changed.

Units Topic Marks Periods Part A Statistics for Economics Introduction 15 10 Collection, Organisation and Presentation of Data 30 Statistical Tools and Interpretation 25 50 40 Part B Introductory Microeconomics Introduction 4 10 Consumer's Equilibrium and Demand 14 40 Producer Behaviour and Supply 14 35 Forms of Market and Price Determination under perfect competition with simple applications 8 25 40 200 Part C Project Work 20 20