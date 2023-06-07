CBSE Class 11 Economics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2023-24: The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) is the foremost education body in India and has made available the latest syllabus for class 11. In the last few years, the CBSE board had trimmed and rationalised the syllabus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping in mind the positive feedback and reduced stress on students, the board has kept many of the changes.
It’s essential to know the latest and correct syllabus before you begin your preparation for the ongoing session year. The CBSE class 11 Economics syllabus has also been modified, and several topics have been altered or deleted. The NCERT books have been changed as well.
The rationalisation was a long-overdue step as many parts of the curriculum were outdated and needed updation. The rationalised syllabus will also allow students to focus more on extracurricular activities and sports in addition to studies. You can check the updated syllabus with all the rationalised topics below. But first, take a look at the complete 2023-24 CBSE class 11 Economics syllabus.
|
CBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2023-24: Class 11th Economics Syllabus Download PDF
CBSE Class 11 Economics Rationalized NCERT books
Check the list of topics and chapters removed from the NCERT economics books as part of the rationalization process below.
Statistics for Economics
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Deleted/Dropped Topics
|
Chapter 6: Measures of Dispersion
|
74 - 90
|
Full Chapter
Indian Economic Development
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Deleted/Dropped Topics
|
Chapter 4: Poverty
|
57 - 81
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 8: Infrastructure
|
139 - 161
|
Full Chapter
Updated Course Structure for the CBSE Class 11 Economics Curriculum
You can check the latest course structure for the CBSE Class 11 Economics syllabus here. Compared to the previous ones, the 2023-24 course structure is a bit different. The number of periods and marks distribution have been changed.
|
Units
|
Topic
|
Marks
|
Periods
|
Part A
|
Statistics for Economics
|
|
|
|
Introduction
|
15
|
10
|
|
Collection, Organisation and Presentation of Data
|
30
|
|
Statistical Tools and Interpretation
|
25
|
50
|
|
|
40
|
|
Part B
|
Introductory Microeconomics
|
|
|
|
Introduction
|
4
|
10
|
|
Consumer's Equilibrium and Demand
|
14
|
40
|
|
Producer Behaviour and Supply
|
14
|
35
|
|
Forms of Market and Price Determination under perfect competition with simple applications
|
8
|
25
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
Part C
|
Project Work
|
20
|
20
|
Unit
|
Unit Name
|
Deleted Topics
|
Added
|
Part A: Statistics for Economics
|
1
|
Introduction
|
No Change
|
-
|
2
|
Collection, Organisation and Presentation of Data
|
Sampling and Non-Sampling errors
|
-
|
3
|
Statistical Tools and Interpretation
|
Weighted mean
Measures of Dispersion
Simple aggregative method
|
Non-Repeated Ranks and Repeated Ranks
|
Part B: Introductory Microeconomics
|
4
|
Introduction
|
No Change
|
-
|
5
|
Consumer's Equilibrium and Demand
|
Total expenditure method
|
-
|
6
|
Producer Behaviour and Supply
|
No change
|
-
|
7
|
Forms of Market and Price Determination under perfect competition with simple applications
|
Other Market Forms - monopoly, monopolistic competition, oligopoly - their meaning and features
|
-