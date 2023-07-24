CBSE Introduction to Economics Class 11 Mind Map for Chapter 1 of Economics, Download PDF

CBSE Introduction to Economics Class 11 Mind Map: Students can find mind maps for CBSE Class 11 Economics Chapter 1, Introduction to Economics, here. Also, find attached a PDF download link for future reference. These have been prepared by our subject experts according to the updated CBSE Syllabus 2023-2024.

Mind Maps are concept maps prepared for breaking down complex problems into simpler forms. They are also called spider diagrams or spray diagrams because of their looks. Mind maps are spread all over the place just like spider’s legs and thus are named so. Mind maps are visual representations of your textual knowledge that indicate relationships, hierarchy, and sub-divisions of a topic. They are easy to understand, faster to grasp, and attractive to capture. Hence, experts have advised students to use mind maps as a note-making tool.

Here, we have summed up Chapter 1 of Class 11 Economics, in two mind maps, for better understanding. They have been drawn in a simple manner and written in basic language for you to grasp the knowledge easily. It has been made colorful to make it look eye-catching and avoid it from appearing boring. The content present in the mind maps is completely based on your latest curriculum and has been extracted from your NCERT. Therefore, students can be carefree while using these mind maps as a source revision.

Mind Maps for CBSE Class 11 Economics, Introduction are presented below:

To download mind maps in PDF, click on the link below

