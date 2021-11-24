Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper 2021-22 (Skill Subjects): Download In PDF Format & Prepare For Term 1 CBSE Class 11 Exams 2021-22

CBSE Class 11 Sample Papers 2021-22 (Term 1) with answers & marking scheme have been recently published by the board.

Created On: Nov 24, 2021 14:55 IST
CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper 2021-22 (Skill Subjects)
CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper 2021-22 (Skill Subjects)

CBSE Class 11 Sample Papers 2021-22 (Term 1) with answers & marking scheme have been recently published by the board. These papers are for skill subjects and are based on revised CBSE Syllabus. Students having these subjects can download PDFs of sample papers & marking schemes from their respective links. With these papers, students can easily understand the new exam pattern and important concepts on which questions can be framed.

Also check:

9th, 10th, 11th, 12th - Revised & Reduced CBSE Syllabus Term 1 & 2 (Combined): Science, Commerce, Arts!

CBSE Class 11 Sample Papers 2021-22 (Term 1): Skill Subjects

⇒ INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ WEB APPLICATION

CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ AUTOMOTIVE

Download CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ FINANCIAL MARKET MANAGEMENT

CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1) Term

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ TOURISM

Download CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ BEAUTY AND WELLNESS

CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1) Term

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ AGRICULTURE

Download CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ FOOD PRODUCTION

CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ FRONT OFFICE OPERATIONS

CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1) Term

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ BANKING

Download CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ MARKETING

Download CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ HEALTH CARE

Download CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ INSURANCE

Download CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ HORTICULTURE

Download CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ TYPOGRAPHY & COMPUTER APPLICATION

CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1) 

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ GEOSPATIAL TECHNOLOGY

CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ MULTIMEDIA

Download CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ TAXATION

Download CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ COST ACCOUNTING

CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ OFFICE PROCEDURES & PRACTICES

CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1) 

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ SHORTHAND(ENGLISH)

CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ SHORTHAND(HINDI)

CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ AIR-CONDITIONING & REFRIGERATION

CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1) 

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ MEDICAL DIAGNOSTICS

CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ TEXTILE DESIGN

CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ DESIGN

Download CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ SALESMANSHIP

Download CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ MUSIC PRODUCTION

CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ FOOD NUTRITION & DIETETICS

CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ MASS MEDIA STUDIES

CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ LIBRARY & INFORMATION SCIENCE

CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1) Term LIBRARY

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ FASHION STUDIES

CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ APPLIED MATHS

CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ YOGA

Download CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ Retail

Download CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

⇒ EARLY CHILDHOOD CARE & EDUCATION

CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper (Term 1)

Download CBSE Class 11 Marking Scheme (Term 1)

Students of Class 11 can also check other important resources such as CBSE Sample Papers, latest syllabus, CBSE Marking Scheme, NCERT Solutions etc. These resources might be helpful for students preparing for Term 1 CBSE Class 11 exams.

