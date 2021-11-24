CBSE Class 11 Sample Paper 2021-22 (Skill Subjects): Download In PDF Format & Prepare For Term 1 CBSE Class 11 Exams 2021-22

CBSE Class 11 Sample Papers 2021-22 (Term 1) with answers & marking scheme have been recently published by the board. These papers are for skill subjects and are based on revised CBSE Syllabus. Students having these subjects can download PDFs of sample papers & marking schemes from their respective links. With these papers, students can easily understand the new exam pattern and important concepts on which questions can be framed.

Also check:

9th, 10th, 11th, 12th - Revised & Reduced CBSE Syllabus Term 1 & 2 (Combined): Science, Commerce, Arts!

CBSE Class 11 Sample Papers 2021-22 (Term 1): Skill Subjects

Students of Class 11 can also check other important resources such as CBSE Sample Papers, latest syllabus, CBSE Marking Scheme, NCERT Solutions etc. These resources might be helpful for students preparing for Term 1 CBSE Class 11 exams.