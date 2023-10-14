Organising Class 12 Notes: CBSE 12th Business Studies Chapter 5, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Organising Notes: Here, students can find handwritten Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 5 Organising Notes. This will guide you in appropriate revision for the upcoming CBSE Board Exam.

What do you mean by Organising?

Organising is the process of identifying and grouping the work to be performed, defining and delegating responsibility and authority, and establishing relationships for the purpose of enabling people to work most effectively together in accomplishing objectives.

Steps in the process of Organising

Various steps involved in the process of organising are:

Identification and division of work

Departmentalisation

Assignment of duties

Establishing authority and reporting relationships

Importance of Organising

The importance of organising are:

Benefits of specialisation

Clarity in working relationships

Optimum utilisation of resources

Adaptation to change

Effective administration

Development of personnel

Expansion and growth

Organisation Structure

The organisation structure can be defined as the framework within which managerial and operating tasks are performed. It specifies the relationships between people, work and resources. An effective structure will result in increased profitability of the enterprise.

Types of Organisation Structure

Two types of organisation structure are:

1. Functional Structure-Grouping of jobs of similar nature under functional and organising these major functions as separate departments creates a functional structure. All departments report to a coordinating head.

Advantages of functional structure:

It promotes efficiency in utilisation of manpower as employees perform similar tasks within a department and are able to improve performance.

It promotes control and coordination within a department

It helps in increasing managerial and operational efficiency and this results in increased profit

It leads to minimal duplication of effort which results in lower costs

It makes training of employees easier as the focus is only on a limited range of skills

It ensures that different functions get due attention.

Disadvantages of functional structure:

A functional structure places less emphasis on overall enterprise objectives than the objectives pursued by a functional head

It may lead to problems in coordination as information has to be exchanged across functionally differentiated departments

A conflict of interest may arise when the interests of two or more departments are not compatible.

It may lead to inflexibility

2. Divisional Structure- In a divisional structure, the organisation structure comprises separate business units or divisions. Each unit has a divisional manager responsible for performance and who has authority over the unit. Within each division, the functional structure tends to be adopted.

Advantages of divisional structure:

Prepares people for managerial positions

Performance measurement is enhanced

It promotes flexibility and initiative because each division functions as an autonomous unit which leads to faster decision making.

It facilitates expansion and growth

Disadvantages of functional structure:

Conflict may arise among different divisions

It may lead to an increase in costs since there may be a duplication of activities

The responsible manager may gain power in bad terms

Differences between Functional and Divisional Structure

The differences between functional and divisional structures are:

Functional Structure Divisional Structure Its formation is based on the functions Its formation is based on the classification of product lines It follows functional specialisation It follows product specialisation It is difficult to divide the responsibilities It is easy to divide the responsibilities Managerial development is difficult Managerial development is easy It is economical It is expensive since same work has to be repeated across various product lines Co-ordination is difficult Co-ordination is easy

Formal Organisation

Formal organisation refers to the organisation structure which is designed by the management to accomplish a particular task.

Features of formal organisation are:

It specifies the relationships among various job positions and the nature of their interrelationship. This clarifies who has to report to whom

It is a means to achieve the objectives specified in the plans, as it lays down rules and procedures essential for their achievement

Efforts of various departments are coordinated, interlinked and integrated through the formal organisation

It is deliberately designed by the top management to facilitate the smooth functioning of the organisation

It places more emphasis on work to be performed than interpersonal relationships among the employees

Advantages of formal organisation are:

It is easier to fix responsibility since mutual relationships are clearly defined.

There is no ambiguity in the role that each member has to play as duties are specified. This also helps in avoiding duplication of effort

Unity of command is maintained through an established chain of command

It leads to effective accomplishment of goals by providing a framework for the operations to be performed and ensuring that each employee knows the role he has to play

It provides stability to the organisation. This is because behaviour of employees can be fairly predicted since there are specific rules to guide them.

Limitations of formal organisation:

Itmay lead to procedural delays because it has to follow the process

It may not provide adequate recognition to creative talent, since it does not allow any deviations from rigidly laid down polices.

It is difficult to understand all human relationships in an enterprise as it places more emphasis on structure and work

Informal Organisation

Informal organisation emerges from the formal organisation, when interaction between people leads to network of social relationships among employees.

Features of informal organisation are:

An informal organisation originates from within the formal organisation as a result of personal interaction among employees.

The standards of behaviour evolve from group norms rather than officially laid down rules and regulation

Independent channels of communication without specified direction of flow of information are developed by group members

It emerges spontaneously and is not deliberately created by the management

It has no definite structure or form because it is a complex network of social relationships among members.

Advantages of informal organisation are:

The informal organisation leads to faster spread of information as well as quick feedback.

It helps to fulfill the social needs of the members and allows them to find like minded people.

It contributes towards the fulfillment of organisational objectives by compensating for inadequacies inthe formal organisation.

Disadvantages of informal organisation are:

When an informal organisation spreads rumours, it becomes a destructive force and goes against the interest of the formal organisation.

The management may not be successful in implementing changes if the informal organisation opposes them. Such resistance to change may delay or restrict growth.

It pressurises members to conform to group expectations.

Differences between Formal and Informal Organisation

The differences between formal and informal organisation are:

Formal Organisation Informal Organisation Formal organisation can be defined as structure of authority relationships created by the management Informal organisation can be defined as network of social relationships arising out of interaction among employees It arises as a result of company rules and policies It arises as a result of social interaction It is directed by rules It does not have a set pattern Communication takes place through the scalar chain Flow of communication can take place in any direction Here, managers are the leaders Here, managers may or may not be leaders It is rigid It is flexible

Importance of Decentralisation

Various importance of decentralisation are:

Develops initiative among subordinates

Develops managerial talent for the future

Quick decision making

Relief to top management

Facilitates growth

Better control

