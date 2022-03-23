CBSE Class 12 Computer Science (Term 2) Practical Exam 2022: File, Viva, Project- How To Score Good Marks?

In the article below check how to score good marks in the computer science practical exam of Term 2 CBSE Board 2022. Also, know about the syllabus of the practical and the important topics.

CBSE Class 12 Practical exams have begun from March 2, 2022, and can be conducted by schools 10 days before the particular subjects exam. Students of class 12 have started their preparations for the CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022. The students must also not take the practical exams lightly as the marks obtained in these would be added to their final scores. Students of Class 12 Computer Sciences must also prepare well for their exams. Take a look at some tips for obtaining good marks in Computer practicals.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Practical Exam 2022: Syllabus Computer Science

A.Lab Test:

Python program

3 SQL Queries based on one/two table(s), 2 output questions based on SQL queries

B. Report file:

Minimum 3 Python programs based on Term-2 Syllabus

SQL Queries – Minimum 5 sets using one table / two tables.

Minimum 2 programs based on Python - SQL connectivity.

C. Project (using concepts learnt in Classes 11 and 12)

Final coding + Viva-voce (Students will be allowed to modify their Term 1 document and submit the final executable code.)

D. Viva-voce

ALSO READ|

Term 1 CBSE 12th Result 2021-22 Released| What is CBSE Online Dispute Redressal Mechanism?



Suggested Practicals By CBSE Board For Term 2

Python Programming

Write a Python program to implement a stack using the list.

Database Management

Create a student table and insert data. Implement the following SQL commands on the student table:

o ALTER table to add new attributes / modify data type / drop attribute

o UPDATE table to modify data

o ORDER By to display data in ascending / descending order

o DELETE to remove tuple(s)

o GROUP BY and find the min, max, sum, count and average

o Joining of two tables.

A similar exercise may be framed for other cases.

Integrate SQL with Python by importing suitable modules.

Are NCERT Books Enough For Preparation For CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams? [Term 2 CBSE Exam 2022]



Database Management

Create a student table and insert data. Implement the following SQL commands on the student table:

o ALTER table to add new attributes / modify data type / drop attribute

o UPDATE table to modify data

o ORDER By to display data in ascending / descending order

o DELETE to remove tuple(s)

o GROUP BY and find the min, max, sum, count and average

A similar exercise may be framed for other cases.

Integrate SQL with Python by importing suitable module

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Computer Sciences Marking Scheme

The students of CBSE must note that their total lab practical exam for Term 2 would be 15 marks as Term 1. The Board has divided the marks into two parts to separate the scores of Term 1 and Term 2. The lab test would be 6 marks while the file would be 3 marks. The project would be of 5 marks and the students would be judged on the files they make while the viva voice would be of 1 mark.

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Practical Exam 2022: How to score good marks?

The students need to maintain their files and manuals and remember all syntaxes well for the practical exam. The language they are learning must be clear to them and practising the programs would help them to solve their question problems easily during the actual practical exam.

Students can also go to their respective schools to practice some programs or syntaxes they have been absent from or have problems in understanding.

Prepare well for the viva as many times the external examiner questions you while you are appearing for the exam in the lab.

What Are CBSE Subject Codes For Class 12th Along With Subject Names (Term 2)?