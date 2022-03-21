(Term 2) CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Practical Exam 2022: File, Project & Viva- Experts Advise How To Score Good Marks In Practicals!

CBSE Class 12 (Term 2) Chemistry Exam is to be conducted in many schools this week. Check how to score good marks in your Chemistry practical exam 2022.

CBSE Class 12 Practical exams would have begun from March 2, 2022, as per the notification released by the CBSE Board. Various schools are conducting the practicals as per their convenience. The Board has not released any common date sheet for CBSE Practical exams. Students must not take practical exams lightly as they carry marks that are added to make their final CBSE Class 12 score in their respective subject. The major subjects include CBSE Class 12 Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Computer Applications including many others. Check how to score well in CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Practical below.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Practicals 2022: List of Experiments (Term 2)

Here is a list of Term 2 experiments conducted by CBSE for Class 12th Chemistry. Check the list below:

1) Volumetric analysis (4 marks)

Determination of concentration/Molarity of KMnO4 solution by titrating it against a standard solution of:

(i) Oxalic acid

(ii) Ferrous Ammonium Sulphate

2) Salt analysis (Qualitative analysis) (4 marks)

Determination of one cation and one anion in a given salt.

Cation:- Pb2+, Cu2+, As3+, Al3+, Fe3+, Mn2+ , Zn2+, Cu2+, Co2+, Ni2+, Ca2+, Sr2+, Ba2+, Mg2+, NH4+

Anions:- (CO3)2‒, S2‒, (SO3)2‒, (SO4)2‒, (NO2)‒, (SO4)2‒, Cl‒, Br‒, I‒, PO43‒, (C2O4)2‒, CH3COO‒

3) Content-based experiments

a. Preparation of Inorganic Compounds

(i) Preparation of double salt of Ferrous Ammonium Sulphate or Potash Alum.

(ii) Preparation of Potassium Ferric Oxalate

b. Tests for the functional groups present in organic compounds:

Unsaturation, alcoholic, phenolic, aldehydic, ketonic, carboxylic and amino (Primary) groups

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Practical (Term 2) 2022: Marking Scheme

The practical exam is to be conducted on the premises of the school of a particular student and the marks would be added to his final scores. CBSE Practicals are conducted for 30 marks and have been divided into two terms - CBSE Class 12 Term 1 and Term 2.

Therefore, each term consists of 15 marks each.

For each term’s practical exam, the students would have to conduct experiments on the volumetric analysis (4 marks) and Salt analysis (4 marks). 2 marks would be given for the Content-based experiment, 5 marks for projects, class records and viva voice.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Practical (Term 2) 2022: How To Score Good Marks?

Practice all your experiments properly before going for the exam. Students should be careful with the chemicals used in the laboratories as they can be harmful if used inappropriately. Revise all the formulae and maintain your lab manuals. Study each experiment and revise all the steps to be followed during the experiments. Since the practical exams would be conducted in the respective schools, students can go before the date of the exam to practice an experiment in case they were absent from any of the classes.

We wish all the best to the students of CBSE Class 12 Chemistry subject for their Term 2 practical exams.

