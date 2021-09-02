CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1): CBSE Board Exam 2021-22

CBSE Class 12 English 2021-22 (Term 1) is available here for download in PDF format. It is important for preparation of CBSE Class 12 English Board Exam 2021-22. Link to download CBSE Class 12 English (Term 1) board exam 2021-22 is given at the end of this article.
CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1):
Section A: 14 Marks (8 + 6)
Reading Comprehension: (Two Passages)
- Unseen passage
(factual, descriptive or literary/ discursive or persuasive)
- Case Based Unseen
(Factual) Passage
Section B: 8 Marks (3 + 5)
- Creative Writing Skills:
- Short Writing Tasks
- Notice Writing
- Classified Advertisements
- Long Writing Tasks (One)
- Letter to an Editor (giving suggestions or opinion on issues of public interest)
- Article Writing
Section C: 11 Marks for Flamingo + 7 Marks for Vistas = 18 Marks
Literature:
Literary-prose/poetry extracts
( seen- texts ) to assess comprehension and appreciation, analysis, inference, extrapolation
Questions Based on Texts to assess comprehension and appreciation, analysis, inference, extrapolation
Book- Flamingo (Prose)
The Last Lesson
Lost Spring
Deep Water
Book-Flamingo (Poetry)
My Mother at Sixty-Six
An Elementary School
Classroom in a Slum
Keeping Quiet
Book-Vistas (Prose)
The Third Level
The Enemy
Total: 40 Marks
ASL: 10 Marks
Grand Total: 40 + 10 = 50 Marks
Prescribed Books
Flamingo: English Reader published by National Council of Education Research and Training, New Delhi
Vistas: Supplementary Reader published by National Council of Education Research and Training, New Delhi
