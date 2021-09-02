CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1): CBSE Board Exam 2021-22

CBSE Class 12 English 2021-22 (Term 1) is available here for download in PDF format. It is important for preparation of CBSE Class 12 English Board Exam 2021-22.

CBSE Class 12 English 2021-22 (Term 1) is available here for download in PDF format. It is important for preparation of CBSE Class 12 English Board Exam 2021-22. Link to download CBSE Class 12 English (Term 1) board exam 2021-22 is given at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1):

Section A: 14 Marks (8 + 6)

Reading Comprehension: (Two Passages)

- Unseen passage

(factual, descriptive or literary/ discursive or persuasive)

- Case Based Unseen

(Factual) Passage

Section B: 8 Marks (3 + 5)

- Creative Writing Skills:

- Short Writing Tasks

- Notice Writing

- Classified Advertisements

- Long Writing Tasks (One)

- Letter to an Editor (giving suggestions or opinion on issues of public interest)

- Article Writing

Section C: 11 Marks for Flamingo + 7 Marks for Vistas = 18 Marks

Literature:

Literary-prose/poetry extracts

( seen- texts ) to assess comprehension and appreciation, analysis, inference, extrapolation

Questions Based on Texts to assess comprehension and appreciation, analysis, inference, extrapolation

Book- Flamingo (Prose)

The Last Lesson

Lost Spring

Deep Water

Book-Flamingo (Poetry)

My Mother at Sixty-Six

An Elementary School

Classroom in a Slum

Keeping Quiet

Book-Vistas (Prose)

The Third Level

The Enemy

Total: 40 Marks

ASL: 10 Marks

Grand Total: 40 + 10 = 50 Marks

Prescribed Books

Flamingo: English Reader published by National Council of Education Research and Training, New Delhi

Vistas: Supplementary Reader published by National Council of Education Research and Training, New Delhi

Download CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) PDF