CBSE Class 12th Entrepreneurship Sample Paper 2021 Released With Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12th Entrepreneurship Sample Paper 2021:

Time 3 Hrs Max Marks: 70

General instructions:

● There is no overall choice, though internal choice is given.

● Read the question carefully before attempting.

Q. Sudha started her small-scale business of making Pickles along with few of her neighbors using their free time at home. They named their venture ‘Home Sweet Home’. They were able to supply the entire district. One of the members suggested that they should expand and start selling to other states. When she discussed the same to her husband, he suggested that they have to properly look into the environment analysing the competitors. He suggested Sudha to

A. formulate policies

B. Tap useful resources

C. Environment scanning

D. Image building

Q. Anant and Anandi together took over their family business of furniture. They understood that the present competitors were using online means to sell their products. They decided on a new idea of providing furniture on a rental basis to offices and households and to also start making furniture using the traditional method which caught the attention of the new generation. They opened stores in various cities and started selling through online mode also. They both are using the service-related idea field. Mention whether the idea field identified is true or false.

Q. Vikrant was always interested in technology driven products. After finishing his engineering degree, he started working on a new walking stick which will help blind people. The stick will be Bluetooth and wi-fi enabled which will be connected through an app on the phone which will guide the blind persons about the objects in front of their walking path. He has started testing the walking stick and found that the stakeholders were satisfied and it had a great value to the customers. Vikrant is in ………... stage of innovation process.

Q. Hemant approached his father seeking Rs.5,00,000 for his new venture. He had planned to start a computer assembling unit. Though his father was in a position to give him the money he still insisted that he should take a loan from the bank which will make him more responsible. When Hemant approached the bankers, they asked for a business plan. Hemant was not sure as to who can help him in preparation of the business plan. Who among the following can prepare the business plan?

A. Lawyers

B. Accountants

C. Marketing consultants

D. All of the above

Q. Varun along with his friends had a brilliant idea to manufacture an air conditioner which will also act as an air purifier. The idea was new and the market did not have such a successful product. For starting the unit, they were in need of huge funds, so they decided to approach Shankar, a successful businessman and who is also a venture capitalist. However, Shankar said that he was very busy and if they could pitch their idea within a span of 3 minutes, he was ready to hear it. Which format of Business plan will Varun and his friends would have to use?

A. Elevator Pitch

B. A pitch deck with oral narrative

C. A written presentation for external stakeholders

D. An internal operational plan

.

.

.

.

.

