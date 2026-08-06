CBSE Class 9 Painting Syllabus For Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here
Check out CBSE Class 9 Painting Syllabus for 2026-27 board exam cycle. The provided syllabus offers an outline to marks distribution, paper design, and course structure of the latest curriculum. Students can utilise the syllabus to map their study process. Also check the PDF download link shared below.
CBSE Class 9 Syllabus: Students can find the CBSE Class 9 Painting syllabus PDF to prepare for the 2026-27 board exam.The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education has officially released the latest Class 9 syllabus for all main, elective and optional subjects. Students can download from the official website and can also check the direct PDF download link shared below. The Painting paper aims at promoting creativity and building knowledge in Indian art styles.
The Class 9 Painting paper is divided into three parts, and will be evaluated through theory, practical work and internal assessment. The paper is of 100 Marks in total, in which 30 Marks is allotted for theory paper and 70 Marks for practical work (50 Marks) and Internal Assessment (20 Marks). The board will conduct the theory paper for 2 hours and practical work will be assessed separately and will be conducted for 3 Hours.
CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2026-27: Key Highlights
Check out the exam related key highlights for the CBSE Class 9 Painting paper.
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Particulars
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Description
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Conducting Body
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Central Board of Secondary Education
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Subject
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Painting
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Class
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9
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Subject Code
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049
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Total Marks
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100 Marks
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Theory:
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70 Marks
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Practical/Project
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30 Marks
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Exam Duration
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3 Hours
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Official Website
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www.cbse.gov.in
CBSE Class 9 Painting Syllabus 2026-27: Aims
The CBSE board has prescribed aims to enable arts student to get close with their artistic culture, and understand the diverse artistic expressions. An art students must develop an understanding of:
a. Joy in exploring and creating artwork: This would mean gaining a variety of aesthetic experiences and deriving joy from all forms of art.
b. Imagination and creativity: Acquiring and applying creative thinking and artistic capacities through experimentation and sustained practice in the Arts is at the heart of Art Education.
c. Empathy and sensitivity: Meaningful experience in the Arts has great potential to nurture empathy and sensitivity towards the expressions of others.
d. Understanding of connections with other disciplines: The Arts teaches appreciation of beauty in nature and the observation of details and patterns. This approach to the understanding of disciplines makes for aesthetic experiences in themselves.
e. Sense of belonging: Through artistic engagement, students will find connections to their own culture and traditions, as well as learn an appreciation for India’s multicultural diversity and knowledge of contemporary artists and art practices.
f. Development of Aesthetic Sensibilities: Students should be able to describe the characteristics of things they find beautiful, do subjective interpretations, assess the aesthetic qualities of artwork based on the commonly accepted criteria in the Arts and expand their ‘tastes’ by participating in art processes
CBSE Class 9 Painting Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF
The CBSE Class 9 Painting paper will be conducted for 2 Hours. The elective paper will focus on enhancing the fundamentals of arts, understanding the use of tools and painting materials etc, while also develop knowledge of Indian artistic styles. The paper is divided in two units each focusing on forming the artistic brain of the students. The theory paper will be of 30 Marks.
Unit 1: Fundamentals of Visual Arts (The Elements) Methods and Materials of Painting - 15 Marks
Understanding and appropriate use of:
(i) Tools,
(ii) Painting Materials - Poster Colours, Water Colours, Oil Pastels and Pencils
UNIT-II: Story of Indian Art-15 Marks
Appreciation of Indian Art covering selected paintings, sculptures and architectural glimpses:
(a) Paintings: Wizard’s Dance Bhimbetka
(b) Sculptures Yaksha– Yakshi R.B.I. New Delhi (by Ramkinker Baij)
(c) Architecture Sun Temple Konark, Odisha
(d) Indian Folk Art Paintings (Floor decoration) Alpana, Rangoli and Mandana
CBSE Class 9 Painting Syllabus 2026-27: Practical Work
Students appearing for the CBSE Class 9 Painting paper have to focus on the Practical Work. The part carries high weightage and is of total 70 Marks. The section will be evaluated based on practical work carrying 50 Marks and internal assessment part of 20 Marks. The practical work will be conducted for 3 hours. Check the detailed marks distribution shared below.
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a.
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Accurate drawing with proper composition of objects
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15 Marks
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b.
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Compositional arrangement with due emphasis on the subject matter.
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15 Marks
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c.
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Treatment of medium with an appropriate colour scheme in still life
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10 Marks
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d.
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Originality, creativity and overall expression.
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10 Marks
Internal Assessment: 20 marks
The internal assessment includes periodic tests, and portfolio work for 10 Marks each:
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(i) Periodic Tests -there will be three periodic tests in a year, out of which the best two will be assessed.
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10 Marks
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(ii) Portfolio -Portfolio will consist of 10 best works of sketches, still life and painting compositions done during the year.
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10 Marks
Download the complete CBSE Class 9 Syllabus PDF For board exam 2026-27, from the link shared below:
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