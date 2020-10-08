Study at Home
CBSE Maths Books Launched: Class 7, 8, 9, 10 Students Can Practice - Download PDF Now!

CBSE: Check new CBSE Maths Books released online at cbseacademic.nic.in for CBSE Class 7, 8, 9, 10. Other than NCERT books, the Education Ministry tweeted that these books will increase Enhance Critical & Creative Thinking.

Oct 8, 2020 18:59 IST
CBSE: Check new CBSE Maths Books released online at cbseacademic.nic.in for CBSE Class 7, 8, 9, 10. Other than NCERT books, the Education Ministry tweeted that these books will increase Enhance Critical & Creative Thinking. The books for ‘Mathematical Literacy: Practice Book for Students’, solve mathematical problems with ease & also help them understand the concepts until the classes resume. There are 30 units in this ebook and have interesting questions. The Education Ministry also announced the launch through its Twitter handle. You can download this ebook 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th from the link given below

Tweet from Education Ministry:

 

CBSE Maths Books for Class 7, 8, 9, 10 Students:

Unit 1: Messy Integers

Unit 2: Rainbow Integers

Unit 3: Magic Squares

Unit 4: Climatic Diversity of India

Unit 5: Hit the Boundary

Unit 6: Double Trouble

Unit 7: Magical Maths

Unit 8: Restaurant Menu

Unit 9: Time and Again

Unit 10: Circle Pies

Unit 11: Card Game

Unit 12: Tracking the Journey

Unit 13: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Unit 14: Olympic Mathelete Competition

Unit 15: School Swimming Club

Unit 16: My Calendar

Unit 17: Football Match

Unit 18: Pile of Cans

Unit 19: Build Your Mathematical Vocabulary

Unit 20: Puzzled!

Unit 21: Mental Athletics

Unit 22: A Unique Village in India

Unit 23: Polygon Fun

Unit 24: Statistics Project

Unit 25: For the Love of Book

Unit 26: Homeward Bound

Unit 27: Prize Money

Unit 28: Optical Illusions

Unit 29: Shapes and Patterns

Unit 30: Honey Bees and their Family Tree

Download CBSE Maths Books Launched: 2020-21

