CBSE Maths Books Launched: Class 7, 8, 9, 10 Students Can Practice - Download PDF Now!

CBSE: Check new CBSE Maths Books released online at cbseacademic.nic.in for CBSE Class 7, 8, 9, 10. Other than NCERT books, the Education Ministry tweeted that these books will increase Enhance Critical & Creative Thinking. The books for ‘Mathematical Literacy: Practice Book for Students’, solve mathematical problems with ease & also help them understand the concepts until the classes resume. There are 30 units in this ebook and have interesting questions. The Education Ministry also announced the launch through its Twitter handle. You can download this ebook 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th from the link given below
Tweet from Education Ministry:
.@cbseindia29, under the guidance of @EduMinOfIndia has launched an exploratory Mathematics Practice Book for learners. Students of classes 7th-10th can access the book for fun-filled, exciting learning at— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) October 7, 2020
CBSE Maths Books for Class 7, 8, 9, 10 Students:
Unit 1: Messy Integers
Unit 2: Rainbow Integers
Unit 3: Magic Squares
Unit 4: Climatic Diversity of India
Unit 5: Hit the Boundary
Unit 6: Double Trouble
Unit 7: Magical Maths
Unit 8: Restaurant Menu
Unit 9: Time and Again
Unit 10: Circle Pies
Unit 11: Card Game
Unit 12: Tracking the Journey
Unit 13: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Unit 14: Olympic Mathelete Competition
Unit 15: School Swimming Club
Unit 16: My Calendar
Unit 17: Football Match
Unit 18: Pile of Cans
Unit 19: Build Your Mathematical Vocabulary
Unit 20: Puzzled!
Unit 21: Mental Athletics
Unit 22: A Unique Village in India
Unit 23: Polygon Fun
Unit 24: Statistics Project
Unit 25: For the Love of Book
Unit 26: Homeward Bound
Unit 27: Prize Money
Unit 28: Optical Illusions
Unit 29: Shapes and Patterns
Unit 30: Honey Bees and their Family Tree