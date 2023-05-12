CBSE Toppers List 2023: Check 10th, 12th Toppers Name, Pass Percentage and Girls vs Boys

CBSE 10th, 12th Toppers List 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of the Class 12 board exams 2023 today, May 12. In 2023, the overall pass percentage for class 12th is recorded at 87.33%, which is less than the previous year. This year also, girls have outperformed boys and the overall girls' pass percentage stood at 90.68 percent while 84.67%of boys passed the CBSE class 12 exams. For class 10th, the overall passing percentage is 93.12%. This year, the pass percentage of girls recorded at 94.25% while 92.27% of boys has qualified the CBSE class 10th board exams.

The board did not release the CBSE class 10, 12th toppers list in 2022 and 2021. It is expected that the examination authority will not release the class 10, 12th toppers list for the academic year 2023 as well. Candidates can check the past year's toppers list provided in the table given below:

CBSE Class 12 Toppers 2019

Rank Students Name Name of the school Marks Secured 1 Hansika Shukla Delhi Public School Meerut Rd Ghaziabad UP 499 2 Karishma Arora S D Public School Muzaffarnagar UP 499 3 Gaurangi Chawla Nirmal Ashram Deepmala P Pub Sch Rishikesh UK 498 4 Aishwarya Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1 Rae Bareli UP 498 5 Bhavya B R S K International Pub Sch Safidon Jind Haryana 498 6 Ayushi Upadhyay Lucknow Public Sch South City Lucknow UP 497 7 Mehak Talwar Delhi Public School Sec-24 Phase Iii Rohini New Delhi 497 8 Parth Saini St Luke`S Sr Sec School Solan HP 497 9 Veeraj Jindal Vasant Valley School Vasant Kunj New Delhi 497 10 Ananya Goel K L Intnl Sch Somdutt Vihar Garh Rd Meerut UP 497 11 Rubani Cheema Vidya Devi Jindal School Hisar Haryana 497 12 Aishna Jain S A J School Sec-14c Vasundhra Ghaziabad UP 497 13 Vanshika Bhagat Meerut Pub Girls Sch Shastri Nagar Meerut UP 497 14 Arpit Maheshwari Delhi Public School Meerut Rd Ghaziabad UP 497 15 Dishank Jindal Bhavan`S Vidyalaya Sector 27-B Chandigarh 497 16 Divya Aggarwal Meerut Pub Girls Sch Shastri Nagar Meerut UP 497 17 Piyush Kumar Jha Oak Grove School P O Jharipani Dehradun UK 497 18 Tisha Gupta St Anselm's School Delhi Road Alwar Rajasthan 497 19 G Karthik Balaji P S B B Sr Sec School K K Nagar Chennai TN 497 20 Garima Sharma Vishwa Bharati Pub Sch Sec28 Arun Vihar Noida UP 497 21 Ibadat Singh Bakshi Apeejay School Sector-16 A Noida G B Nagar UP 497 22 Pragya Kharkwal S A J School Sec-14c Vasundhara Ghaziabad UP 497 23 Shreya Pande A V Birla Inst Of Learning Haldwani Nainital UK 497

