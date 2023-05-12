CBSE Toppers List 2023: Check 10th, 12th Toppers Name, Pass Percentage and Girls vs Boys

CBSE class 12, 10 result 2023 has been announced today. Students can check the pass percentage and previous year's toppers list here

Check here CBSE 10th, 12th Toppers List with all details
Check here CBSE 10th, 12th Toppers List with all details

CBSE 10th, 12th Toppers List 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of the Class 12 board exams 2023 today, May 12. In 2023, the overall pass percentage for class 12th is recorded at 87.33%, which is less than the previous year. This year also, girls have outperformed boys and the overall  girls' pass percentage stood at 90.68 percent while 84.67%of boys passed the CBSE class 12 exams. For class 10th, the overall passing percentage is 93.12%. This year, the pass percentage of girls recorded at 94.25% while 92.27% of boys has qualified the CBSE class 10th board exams. 

Check - CBSE 10th Result 2023

Previous year’s CBSE Class 12 Toppers List

The board did not release the CBSE class 10, 12th toppers list in 2022 and 2021. It is expected that the examination authority will not release the class 10, 12th toppers list for the academic year 2023 as well. Candidates can check the past year's toppers list provided in the table given below:

Career Counseling

CBSE Class 12 Toppers 2019

Rank

Students Name

Name of the school

Marks Secured

1

Hansika Shukla

Delhi Public School Meerut Rd Ghaziabad UP

499

2

Karishma Arora

S D Public School Muzaffarnagar UP

499

3

Gaurangi Chawla

Nirmal Ashram Deepmala P Pub Sch Rishikesh UK

498

4

Aishwarya

Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1 Rae Bareli UP

498

5

Bhavya

B R S K International Pub Sch Safidon Jind Haryana

498

6

Ayushi Upadhyay

Lucknow Public Sch South City Lucknow UP

497

7

Mehak Talwar

Delhi Public School Sec-24 Phase Iii Rohini New Delhi

497

8

Parth Saini

St Luke`S Sr Sec School Solan HP

497

9

Veeraj Jindal

Vasant Valley School Vasant Kunj New Delhi

497

10

Ananya Goel

K L Intnl Sch Somdutt Vihar Garh Rd Meerut UP

497

11

Rubani Cheema

Vidya Devi Jindal School Hisar Haryana

497

12

Aishna Jain

S A J School Sec-14c Vasundhra Ghaziabad UP

497

13

Vanshika Bhagat

Meerut Pub Girls Sch Shastri Nagar Meerut UP

497

14

Arpit Maheshwari

Delhi Public School Meerut Rd Ghaziabad UP

497

15

Dishank Jindal

Bhavan`S Vidyalaya Sector 27-B Chandigarh

497

16

Divya Aggarwal

Meerut Pub Girls Sch Shastri Nagar Meerut UP

497

17

Piyush Kumar Jha

Oak Grove School P O Jharipani Dehradun UK

497

18

Tisha Gupta

St Anselm's School Delhi Road Alwar Rajasthan

497

19

G Karthik Balaji

P S B B Sr Sec School K K Nagar Chennai TN

497

20

Garima Sharma

Vishwa Bharati Pub Sch Sec28 Arun Vihar Noida UP

497

21

Ibadat Singh Bakshi

Apeejay School Sector-16 A Noida G B Nagar UP

497

22

Pragya Kharkwal

S A J School Sec-14c Vasundhara Ghaziabad UP

497

23

Shreya Pande

A V Birla Inst Of Learning Haldwani Nainital UK

497

CBSE Class 10 Toppers List 2020

Topper’s name

Percentage

Marks secured

Shirija Chhabra

99.80%

499/500

P. Harini

99.80%

499/500

Ritish Agarwal

99.60%

498/500

Aryan Bhatt

99.40%

497/500

Ritika Agarwal

99.40%

497/500

Jasraj Singh

99.40%

497/500

Siddhant Chandra

99.20%

496/500

 

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play