CBSE Toppers List 2023: Check 10th, 12th Toppers Name, Pass Percentage and Girls vs Boys

CBSE 10th, 12th Toppers List 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of the Class 12 board exams 2023 today, May 12. In 2023, the overall pass percentage for class 12th is recorded at 87.33%, which is less than the previous year. This year also, girls have outperformed boys and the overall girls' pass percentage stood at 90.68 percent while 84.67%of boys passed the CBSE class 12 exams. For class 10th, the overall passing percentage is 93.12%. This year, the pass percentage of girls recorded at 94.25% while 92.27% of boys has qualified the CBSE class 10th board exams.
Check - CBSE 10th Result 2023
Previous year’s CBSE Class 12 Toppers List
The board did not release the CBSE class 10, 12th toppers list in 2022 and 2021. It is expected that the examination authority will not release the class 10, 12th toppers list for the academic year 2023 as well. Candidates can check the past year's toppers list provided in the table given below:
CBSE Class 12 Toppers 2019
|
Rank
|
Students Name
|
Name of the school
|
Marks Secured
|
1
|
Hansika Shukla
|
Delhi Public School Meerut Rd Ghaziabad UP
|
499
|
2
|
Karishma Arora
|
S D Public School Muzaffarnagar UP
|
499
|
3
|
Gaurangi Chawla
|
Nirmal Ashram Deepmala P Pub Sch Rishikesh UK
|
498
|
4
|
Aishwarya
|
Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1 Rae Bareli UP
|
498
|
5
|
Bhavya
|
B R S K International Pub Sch Safidon Jind Haryana
|
498
|
6
|
Ayushi Upadhyay
|
Lucknow Public Sch South City Lucknow UP
|
497
|
7
|
Mehak Talwar
|
Delhi Public School Sec-24 Phase Iii Rohini New Delhi
|
497
|
8
|
Parth Saini
|
St Luke`S Sr Sec School Solan HP
|
497
|
9
|
Veeraj Jindal
|
Vasant Valley School Vasant Kunj New Delhi
|
497
|
10
|
Ananya Goel
|
K L Intnl Sch Somdutt Vihar Garh Rd Meerut UP
|
497
|
11
|
Rubani Cheema
|
Vidya Devi Jindal School Hisar Haryana
|
497
|
12
|
Aishna Jain
|
S A J School Sec-14c Vasundhra Ghaziabad UP
|
497
|
13
|
Vanshika Bhagat
|
Meerut Pub Girls Sch Shastri Nagar Meerut UP
|
497
|
14
|
Arpit Maheshwari
|
Delhi Public School Meerut Rd Ghaziabad UP
|
497
|
15
|
Dishank Jindal
|
Bhavan`S Vidyalaya Sector 27-B Chandigarh
|
497
|
16
|
Divya Aggarwal
|
Meerut Pub Girls Sch Shastri Nagar Meerut UP
|
497
|
17
|
Piyush Kumar Jha
|
Oak Grove School P O Jharipani Dehradun UK
|
497
|
18
|
Tisha Gupta
|
St Anselm's School Delhi Road Alwar Rajasthan
|
497
|
19
|
G Karthik Balaji
|
P S B B Sr Sec School K K Nagar Chennai TN
|
497
|
20
|
Garima Sharma
|
Vishwa Bharati Pub Sch Sec28 Arun Vihar Noida UP
|
497
|
21
|
Ibadat Singh Bakshi
|
Apeejay School Sector-16 A Noida G B Nagar UP
|
497
|
22
|
Pragya Kharkwal
|
S A J School Sec-14c Vasundhara Ghaziabad UP
|
497
|
23
|
Shreya Pande
|
A V Birla Inst Of Learning Haldwani Nainital UK
|
497
CBSE Class 10 Toppers List 2020
|
Topper’s name
|
Percentage
|
Marks secured
|
Shirija Chhabra
|
99.80%
|
499/500
|
P. Harini
|
99.80%
|
499/500
|
Ritish Agarwal
|
99.60%
|
498/500
|
Aryan Bhatt
|
99.40%
|
497/500
|
Ritika Agarwal
|
99.40%
|
497/500
|
Jasraj Singh
|
99.40%
|
497/500
|
Siddhant Chandra
|
99.20%
|
496/500