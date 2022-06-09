CDFD Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Technical Associate, Project Scientist and Others@cdfd.org.in, Check Eligibility

Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) has invited online application for the Technical Associate and other post on its official website. Check CDFD recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CDFD Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification: Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), Hyderabad, an autonomous institute of the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology has issued notifications for the posts of Technical Associate, Project Scientist and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 20 June 2022.

In a bid to apply for CDFD Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Masters degree/M.Com

/B.Sc/ PhD/MD/MS/Doctoral Degree with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details for CDFD Recruitment 2022 Jobs :

Advt. No. CDFD/EMPC/03/May’22

Important Dates for CDFD Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 June 2022

Vacancy Details for CDFD Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

1.Technical Associate (Experimental)

2. Project Coordinator

3. Computational Laboratory Manager

4. Senior Project Associate

5. Project Scientist – III

6.Project Scientist – II

7. Research Associate – I (Post No. 1)

8. Research Associate – I (Post No. 2)

9. Research Associate – I (Post No. 3)

10. Research Associate – I (Post No. 4)

11.Research Associate – I (Post No.5)

12. Research Associate - I (Post No. 6)

13. Project Associate – II (Post No. 1)

14. Project Associate – II (Post No. 2)

15. Project Associate – I (Post No. 1)

16. Project Associate – I (Post No. 2)

17. Project Associate – I (Post No. 3)

18. Project Associate – I (Post No. 4)

19. Project Associate – I (Post No. 5)

20. Project Associate – I (Post No. 6)

21. Project Associate – I (Post No. 7)

22. Computer Programmer Grade A

23) Laboratory Assistant (Post No. 1)

24. Laboratory Technician (Post No.2)

25. Project - Junior Research Fellow

26. Project - Senior Research Fellow



Eligibility Criteria for CDFD Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification:

1.Technical Associate (Experimental): M.Sc. or equivalent (or B.Sc. with 3 years laboratory experience) in Genetics/Life Sciences/Biochemistry/related discipline

Minimum 3 years of experience (in addition to above qualification) of working in highthroughput genomics platforms (massively parallel sequencing and microarray)



2. Project Coordinator: Masters degree/M.Com Minimum 3 years’ management/finance/accounts experience in service industry

3. Computational Laboratory Manager : PhD in Statistics/Informatics/computational biology or related discipline

Minimum 3 years’ post-PhD experience in computational analysis of massively

parallel DNA sequencing data

4. Senior Project Associate : Master's Degree in Natural or Agricultural Sciences / MVSc or bachelor's degree in

Engineering or Technology or Medicine from a recognized University or equivalent; and

Four years' experience in Research and Development in Industrial and Academic

Institutions or Science and Technology Organisations and Scientific activities and

services OR

Doctoral Degree in Science / Engineering / Technology / Pharma / MD / MS from a recognized University or equivalent

5. Project Scientist – III: Doctoral Degree in Science or Master's Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized University or equivalent; and Seven years' experience in Research and Development in Industrial and Academic Institutions or Science and Technology Organisations and Scientific activities and services

6.Project Scientist – Doctoral Degree in Science or Master's Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized University or equivalent; and Three years' experience in Research and Development in Industrial and Academic

Institutions or Science and Technology Organisations and Scientific activities and services

7. Research Associate – I (Post No. 1): PhD/MD/MS or equivalent degree OR 3 years experience of research after MVSc/MPharm/ME/MTech with atleast one research paper in Science Citation Indexed Journal

8. Research Associate – I (Post No. 2) : PhD/MD/MS or equivalent degree OR 3 years experience of research after MVSc/MPharm/ME/MTech with atleast one research paper in Science Citation Indexed Journal

9. Research Associate – I (Post No. 3):Ph.D. in molecular biology, cell biology, biotechnology or relevant scientific discipline

10. Research Associate – I (Post No. 4) : PhD/MD/MS or equivalent degree OR 3 years experience of research after MVSc/MPharm/ME/MTech with atleast one research paper in Science Citation Indexed Journal

11.Research Associate – I (Post No.5): PhD/MD/MS or equivalent degree OR 3 years experience of research after MVSc/MPharm/ME/MTech with atleast one research paper in Science Citation Indexed Journal.



12. Research Associate - I (Post No. 6): Ph.D. in molecular biology, cell biology, biotechnology or relevant scientific discipline

13. Project Associate – II (Post No. 1): Master's Degree in Natural or Agricultural Sciences / MVSc or bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology or Medicine from a recognized University or equivalent; and 2 years' experience in Research and Development in Industrial and Academic

Institutions or Science and Technology Organisations and Scientific activities and services

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



How to Apply for CDFD Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed application form in online mode through the official website on or before 20 June 2022. Check notification link for details in this regards.