CDFD Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Technical Associate, Project Scientist and Others@cdfd.org.in, Check Eligibility

Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) has invited online application for the  Technical Associate and other post on its official website. Check CDFD recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Updated: Jun 9, 2022 11:47 IST
CDFD Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification: Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), Hyderabad, an autonomous institute of the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology has issued notifications for the posts of Technical Associate, Project Scientist and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 20 June 2022. 

In a bid to apply for CDFD Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Masters degree/M.Com
/B.Sc/ PhD/MD/MS/Doctoral Degree with  additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. 

Notification Details for CDFD Recruitment 2022 Jobs : 
Advt. No. CDFD/EMPC/03/May’22 

Important Dates for CDFD Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:  
Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 June 2022
Vacancy Details for CDFD Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification: 
1.Technical Associate (Experimental) 
2. Project Coordinator
3. Computational Laboratory Manager 
4. Senior Project Associate 
5. Project Scientist – III
6.Project Scientist – II 
7. Research Associate – I (Post No. 1) 

8. Research Associate – I  (Post No. 2) 
9. Research Associate – I (Post No. 3)
10. Research Associate – I (Post No. 4) 
11.Research Associate – I (Post No.5) 

12. Research Associate - I (Post No. 6)
13. Project Associate – II (Post No. 1) 
14. Project Associate – II (Post No. 2) 
15. Project Associate – I (Post No. 1)
16. Project Associate – I (Post No. 2)
17. Project Associate – I (Post No. 3)
18. Project Associate – I (Post No. 4) 
19. Project Associate – I (Post No. 5) 
20. Project Associate – I (Post No. 6) 
21. Project Associate – I (Post No. 7) 
22. Computer Programmer Grade A
23) Laboratory Assistant (Post No. 1)
24. Laboratory Technician (Post No.2) 

25. Project - Junior Research Fellow 
26. Project - Senior Research Fellow

 


Eligibility Criteria for CDFD Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification: 
Educational Qualification:
1.Technical Associate (Experimental):  M.Sc. or equivalent (or B.Sc. with 3 years laboratory experience) in Genetics/Life Sciences/Biochemistry/related discipline
Minimum 3 years of experience (in addition to above qualification) of working in highthroughput genomics platforms (massively parallel sequencing and microarray) 
 
2. Project Coordinator:  Masters degree/M.Com Minimum 3 years’ management/finance/accounts experience in service industry 

3. Computational Laboratory Manager : PhD in Statistics/Informatics/computational biology or related discipline
Minimum 3 years’ post-PhD experience in computational analysis of massively
parallel DNA sequencing data 

4. Senior Project Associate : Master's Degree in Natural or Agricultural Sciences / MVSc or bachelor's degree in
Engineering or Technology or Medicine from a recognized University or equivalent; and
Four years' experience in Research and Development in Industrial and Academic
Institutions or Science and Technology Organisations and Scientific activities and
services OR
Doctoral Degree in Science / Engineering / Technology / Pharma / MD / MS from a recognized University or equivalent 

5. Project Scientist – III: Doctoral Degree in Science or Master's Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized University or equivalent; and  Seven years' experience in Research and Development in Industrial and Academic Institutions or Science and Technology Organisations and Scientific activities and services 

6.Project Scientist – Doctoral Degree in Science or Master's Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized University or equivalent; and  Three years' experience in Research and Development in Industrial and Academic
Institutions or Science and Technology Organisations and Scientific activities and services 

7. Research Associate – I (Post No. 1): PhD/MD/MS or equivalent degree OR 3 years experience of research after MVSc/MPharm/ME/MTech with atleast one research paper in Science Citation Indexed Journal  

8. Research Associate – I  (Post No. 2) : PhD/MD/MS or equivalent degree OR 3 years experience of research after MVSc/MPharm/ME/MTech with atleast one research paper in Science Citation Indexed Journal 

9. Research Associate – I (Post No. 3):Ph.D. in molecular biology, cell biology, biotechnology or relevant scientific discipline
10. Research Associate – I (Post No. 4) : PhD/MD/MS or equivalent degree OR 3 years experience of research after MVSc/MPharm/ME/MTech with atleast one research paper in Science Citation Indexed Journal 

11.Research Associate – I (Post No.5): PhD/MD/MS or equivalent degree OR 3 years experience of research after MVSc/MPharm/ME/MTech with atleast one research paper in Science Citation Indexed Journal. 


12. Research Associate - I (Post No. 6): Ph.D. in molecular biology, cell biology, biotechnology or relevant scientific discipline
13. Project Associate – II (Post No. 1):  Master's Degree in Natural or Agricultural Sciences / MVSc or bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology or Medicine from a recognized University or equivalent; and 2 years' experience in Research and Development in Industrial and Academic
Institutions or Science and Technology Organisations and Scientific activities and services 

How to Apply for CDFD Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification: 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed application form in online mode through the official website  on or before 20 June 2022. Check notification link for details in this regards. 

