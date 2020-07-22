CDMO Deogarh Recruitment 2020: 21000 Paramedical Vacancies Announced under Health and Family Welfare Department, Details Here

CDM & PHO Deogarh Recruitment 2020: Cheif District Medical & Public Health Officer has announced approx 21000 vacancies for paramedical staff under Health and Family Welfare Department on daily wage basis in view of the ongoing Corona Pandemic. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts of ANM, Staff Nurse and Pharmacists on or before 27 July 2020.
Around 21000 Vacancies have been announced by Cheif District Medical & Public Health Officer out of which 7000 vacancies each will be recruited in each department. The engagement of the candidates will be temporary for a period of 3 months only or till COVID Care Homes are functional, whichever is earlier, keeping in view the emergency situation arising due to COVID-19. The salary will be on daily wage as per the notice.
In this article, we have added all information related to CDM & PHO, DFHW, Deogarh Recruitment 2020 such as educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.
Important Dates
- Last date for submission of application:27 July 2020
CDMO, Deogarh Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- ANM - Approx 7000 Posts
- Staff Nurse - Approx 7000 Posts
- Pharmacist - Approx 7000 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for ANM, Staff Nurse and Pharmacist Posts
Educational Qualification:
- ANM - Unemployed trained and registered ANMs.
- Staff Nurse -Unemployed trained and registered Pharmacist in case of non-availability of employed trained and registered ANMs.
- Pharmacist - Unemployed trained and registered Pharmacist in case of non-availability of employed trained and registered ANMs.
Remuneration for ANM, Staff Nurse and Pharmacist Posts
- ANM - Rs. 850/-
- Staff Nurse - Rs. 1000/-
- Pharmacist - Rs. 1000/-
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for CDMO Deogarh Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for CDM & PHO, DFHW, Deogarh Recruitment 2020 through the offline mode by sending applications to Cheif District Medical & Public Health Officer, Deogarh on or before 27 July 2020.