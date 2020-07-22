CDMO Deogarh Recruitment 2020: 21000 Paramedical Vacancies Announced under Health and Family Welfare Department, Details Here

CDM & PHO Deogarh Recruitment 2020: Cheif District Medical & Public Health Officer has announced approx 21000 vacancies for paramedical staff under Health and Family Welfare Department on daily wage basis in view of the ongoing Corona Pandemic. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts of ANM, Staff Nurse and Pharmacists on or before 27 July 2020.

Around 21000 Vacancies have been announced by Cheif District Medical & Public Health Officer out of which 7000 vacancies each will be recruited in each department. The engagement of the candidates will be temporary for a period of 3 months only or till COVID Care Homes are functional, whichever is earlier, keeping in view the emergency situation arising due to COVID-19. The salary will be on daily wage as per the notice.

In this article, we have added all information related to CDM & PHO, DFHW, Deogarh Recruitment 2020 such as educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application:27 July 2020

CDMO, Deogarh Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

ANM - Approx 7000 Posts

Staff Nurse - Approx 7000 Posts

Pharmacist - Approx 7000 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for ANM, Staff Nurse and Pharmacist Posts

Educational Qualification:

ANM - Unemployed trained and registered ANMs.

Staff Nurse -Unemployed trained and registered Pharmacist in case of non-availability of employed trained and registered ANMs.

Pharmacist - Unemployed trained and registered Pharmacist in case of non-availability of employed trained and registered ANMs.

Remuneration for ANM, Staff Nurse and Pharmacist Posts

ANM - Rs. 850/-

Staff Nurse - Rs. 1000/-

Pharmacist - Rs. 1000/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for CDMO Deogarh Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for CDM & PHO, DFHW, Deogarh Recruitment 2020 through the offline mode by sending applications to Cheif District Medical & Public Health Officer, Deogarh on or before 27 July 2020.