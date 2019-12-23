Search

Central Railway Recruitment 2020: 2562 Vacancies Notified for Apprentice, Apply Online by 22 January

Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Notification is out for Apprentice Posts. Check details here.

Dec 23, 2019 12:31 IST
Central Railway Recruitment 2020

Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Central Railway has invited applications for Apprentice Posts in the jurisdiction of Central Railway against 2562 slots. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 22 January 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application for Central Railway Recruitment 2020: 23 December 2019
  • Last date for submission of online application for Central Railway Recruitment 2020: 22 January 2020

Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Mumbai Cluster

Wagon and Carriage (Coaching) Wadi Bunder – 258 Posts

Disciplines:

  • Fitter: 182 Posts
  • Welder: 6 Posts
  • Carpenter: 28 Posts
  • Painter: 24 Posts
  • Tailor: 18 Posts

Kalyan Diesel Shed – 53 Posts

Disciplines:

  • Electrician – 11 Posts
  • Machinist – 1 Post
  • Welder – 1 Post
  • Programming & Systems  Administrations Assistant – 4 Posts
  • Mechanic Diesel – 33 Posts
  • Laboratory Assistant (CP) – 3 Posts

Kurla Diesel Shed – 60 Posts

Disciplines:

  • Electrician – 24 Posts
  • Mechanic Diesel – 36 Posts
  • Sr.Dee(Trs) Kalyan – 179 Posts

Disciplines: 

  • Fitter – 62 Posts
  • Turner – 10 Posts
  • Welder – 10 Posts
  • Electrician – 62 Posts
  • Machinist – 5 Posts
  • Instrument Mechanic- 5 Posts
  • Laboratory Assistant (CP) – 5 Posts
  • Electronics Mechanic – 20 Posts
  • Sr.Dee(Trs) Kurla – 192 Posts
  • Parel Workshop–418 Posts
  • Matunga Workshop – 547 Posts
  • S&T Workshop, Byculla -60 Posts

Bhusawal Cluster

  • Carriage & Wagon Depot – 122 Posts
  • Electric Loco Shed – 80 Posts
  • Electric Locomotive Workshop – 118 Posts
  • Manmad Workshop – 51 Posts
  • Tmw Nasik Road – 50 Posts

Pune Cluster 

  • Carriage & Wagon Depot – 31 Posts
  • Electric Loco Shed – 121 Posts

Nagpur Cluster

  • Electric Loco Shed, Ajni – 48 Posts
  • Carriage & Wagon Depot – 80 Posts

Solapur Cluster

  • Carriage & Wagon Depot – 73 Posts
  • Kurduwadi Workshop – 21 Posts

Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: 10th pass or it's equivalent with minimum  50%  marks from a recognized Board and also holding National Trade Certificate in the concerned subject.

Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Age Limit -  Candidates between the age group of 15 to 24 years are eligible to apply

Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates for apprentice posts will be done on the basis of merit list.

Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Online Application

Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Official Website

How to apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 22 January 2020. Candidates can check all above links for more details.

Job Summary
NotificationCentral Railway Recruitment 2020: 2562 Vacancies Notified for Apprentice, Apply Online by 22 January
Notification DateDec 23, 2019
Last Date of SubmissionJan 22, 2020
Official URLrrccr.com/Home/Home#
Citymumbai
StateMaharashtra
CountryIndia
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Secondary
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area

