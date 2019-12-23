Central Railway Recruitment 2020: 2562 Vacancies Notified for Apprentice, Apply Online by 22 January

Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Central Railway has invited applications for Apprentice Posts in the jurisdiction of Central Railway against 2562 slots. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 22 January 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for Central Railway Recruitment 2020: 23 December 2019

Last date for submission of online application for Central Railway Recruitment 2020: 22 January 2020

Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Mumbai Cluster

Wagon and Carriage (Coaching) Wadi Bunder – 258 Posts

Disciplines:

Fitter: 182 Posts

Welder: 6 Posts

Carpenter: 28 Posts

Painter: 24 Posts

Tailor: 18 Posts

Kalyan Diesel Shed – 53 Posts

Disciplines:

Electrician – 11 Posts

Machinist – 1 Post

Welder – 1 Post

Programming & Systems Administrations Assistant – 4 Posts

Mechanic Diesel – 33 Posts

Laboratory Assistant (CP) – 3 Posts

Kurla Diesel Shed – 60 Posts

Disciplines:

Electrician – 24 Posts

Mechanic Diesel – 36 Posts

Sr.Dee(Trs) Kalyan – 179 Posts

Disciplines:

Fitter – 62 Posts

Turner – 10 Posts

Welder – 10 Posts

Electrician – 62 Posts

Machinist – 5 Posts

Instrument Mechanic- 5 Posts

Laboratory Assistant (CP) – 5 Posts

Electronics Mechanic – 20 Posts

Sr.Dee(Trs) Kurla – 192 Posts

Parel Workshop–418 Posts

Matunga Workshop – 547 Posts

S&T Workshop, Byculla -60 Posts

Bhusawal Cluster

Carriage & Wagon Depot – 122 Posts

Electric Loco Shed – 80 Posts

Electric Locomotive Workshop – 118 Posts

Manmad Workshop – 51 Posts

Tmw Nasik Road – 50 Posts

Pune Cluster

Carriage & Wagon Depot – 31 Posts

Electric Loco Shed – 121 Posts

Nagpur Cluster

Electric Loco Shed, Ajni – 48 Posts

Carriage & Wagon Depot – 80 Posts

Solapur Cluster

Carriage & Wagon Depot – 73 Posts

Kurduwadi Workshop – 21 Posts

Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 10th pass or it's equivalent with minimum 50% marks from a recognized Board and also holding National Trade Certificate in the concerned subject.

Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Candidates between the age group of 15 to 24 years are eligible to apply

Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates for apprentice posts will be done on the basis of merit list.

Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF



Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Online Application



Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Official Website



How to apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 22 January 2020. Candidates can check all above links for more details.